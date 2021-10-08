Google Arts & Culture And Belvedere Museum trained AI to color like Klimt





In 1894, when the Austrian Ministry of Education’s Arts Commission asked up-and-coming local artists to submit paintings to decorate the ceiling of the University of Vienna, they got more than they negotiated. .. The three works submitted by Gustav Klimt are highly stylized, highly allegorical, openly erotic artistic features of the Vienna Secession movement, from the Renaissance style sought by the Commission. It was a dramatic deviation. Round fired as a perverted excess, canvas was shelved and lost in a fire in the turmoil of World War II.

For decades, the so-called faculty painting, philosophy, law, and medicine Klimz group survived only in grainy black-and-white photographs, named after the painter, lacking gorgeous, aura-like pigments. It was. But there is nothing more. On October 7th, Google Arts & Culture announced Klimt vs. Klimt-The Man of Contradiction. This is a vast virtual hub that records Klimt’s art and life, presenting a digital reconstruction of his undergraduate work in full and brilliant colours.

What’s wrong?

To rethink the colors that Klimt may have developed in his undergraduate paintings, Dr. Franz Smora, curator of the Belvedere Museum, and Emil Walner, resident of Google Arts & Culture Lab, are the most modern. Art Restoration Tool: Artificial Intelligence (AI).

When Dr. Smora collected documents on Klimz coloring, Walner built a huge dataset (including 91,749 images of other artists’ works) to analyze and imitate the painter’s shades. I entered it in the learning model. Romain Cazier of Google Arts & Culture Lab has further built a platform for accurately coloring existing black and white images using the output algorithm as a reference. Dr. Smora was able to paint in a statement where we didn’t know, which was a surprising result for me. In machine learning, there is a good assumption that Klimt used a particular color.

Klimt vs. Klimt brings together newly colored paintings in an augmented reality gallery that allows viewers to manipulate over 60 Klimt masterpieces, scale them, and zoom in to see an ultra-high-definition display. I can do it. The project also includes a 360-degree Street View platform that identifies key landmarks related to about 100 thematic tours, videos and Klimt.

Important reason

AI is becoming more and more applicable in the field of art preservation, and its role and effectiveness are gaining new attention in prominent projects such as Klimt vs. Klimt and the Rijksmuseum night watchman.

These initiatives not only act as advertising for the tool, but also represent the use cases of other institutions trying to revive the collection, making them relevant to modern viewers. AI can pose technical challenges to poorly equipped organizations, but the partnership between the Belvedere Museum and Google Arts & Culture has long strengthened art encounters with technology, but knowledgeable cultural technology. Emphasizes the innovative possibilities unleashed by. collaboration.

