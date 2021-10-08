OLED Nintendo Switch does not have a pentile screen





The new Nintendo Switch OLED model does not have a pen tile screen.

It may not make much sense to you, and it wasn’t something that could be clearly confirmed during our review process, except that the screen was significantly improved. Which is it? However, speculation has been made since it was announced that OLED switches could use pentile technology for their panels. This can have a significant impact on image quality. Nintendo devices, after all, don’t tend to have the best screens.

Pentile is a trademark owned by Samsung and refers to the various sub-pixel matrix layouts most commonly used in OLED display panels. For casual conversations, or as casual as conversations about OLED subpixel layouts, Pentile is basically an abbreviation that is not full RGB. That is, the red, green, and blue sub-pixels are shared among the pixels, rather than each pixel having all three colors.

Almost all OLED screens in modern portable consumer devices use some form of pentile sub-pixel layout. The advantage of pentile displays is that they are cheaper to manufacture and last longer. The downside is that it is functionally lower resolution than an equivalent screen with RGB stripes. This means that you may see artifacts such as dithering and graininess, especially in high contrast situations such as reading text.

The higher the pixel density, the less impact. Personally, when 1080p OLED displays became popular, Pentile stopped bothering me on the phone. So I didn’t like the Galaxy S IIIs panel, but with the Galaxy S4 it was fine. So the switch’s 7-inch 720p pentile screen was probably a problem. Also, Nintendo is not known to use 3DS to ensure the best screen technology for the device. Some models randomly come with an IPS screen that is much better than a regular TN LCD panel, and you won’t know which one you’ll get until you open the box. It was a reasonable cause of concern for the Switch OLED model.

Well, it turns out that you don’t have to worry. I just received my personal OLED Switch pre-order, so of course I took a macro photo first. Looking at the screen up close, it looks like this:

Macro photo of OLED switch display. Photo courtesy of Sam Byford / The Verge

This is a white area of ​​the screen, so all subpixels are lit. The layout is actually a bit weird, with a row of blue subpixels next to the smaller ones, with red and green subpixels alternating rather than on a uniform RGB line. The Apple Watch does the same, but I’m not sure if the benefits of this layout are probably related to the relative efficiency of each color. But the important thing is, as you can see, every individual pixel is made up of a single red, green, and blue subpixel. In other words, you are looking at a full RGB display with the same resolution in all three colors.

For comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro is shown below.

Macro photo of iPhone 13 Pro display. Photo courtesy of Sam Byford / The Verge

You can see how the sub-pixels are arranged in a complex diamond layout. One line alternates between blue and green, and the next line alternates between red and green. In such displays, each pixel is made up of fewer sub-pixels, and the green resolution is actually the other two, compared to LCDs and RGB OLEDs that reserve three specific sub-pixels for each pixel on the screen. It will be higher than the color. As I said before, it’s not really a problem with devices with such sharp panels, but the visual quality of pixels can be degraded if they are visible to the naked eye.

It’s no big surprise that the new switch now supports RGB. The original PS Vita had an RGB-striped OLED display 10 years ago, but Nintendo never knows. With so many 720p OLED displays of this size, or common RGB OLED displays these days, that was certainly an open question.

Anyway, I’m happy to clear it. Now it’s turned off to play Metroid Dread.

