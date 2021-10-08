JFTC launches another antitrust investigation into Apple and Google on smart devices: Report





The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) is reportedly launching a new antitrust investigation into the behavior of Apple and Google’s parent Alphabet across a variety of technical disciplines.

According to Nikkei, Japan’s competitive watchdog interviews and surveys OS operators, app developers and smartphone users, and Apple and Google create an anti-competitive market environment in smartphones, smartwatches and other wearable sectors. Evaluate whether or not it was.

The JFTC will reportedly work with the government-run Digital Market Competition Council during the investigation.

The new survey will take place just over a month after JFTC completes its survey of Apple’s in-app purchase system. In that survey, Japanese competitive watchdogs acted anti-competitively by requiring developers to pay Apple fees for in-app purchases, allowing users to pay externally, such as on their website. I found that I needed to be able to see the options.

To end the investigation, Apple has signed a contract with the JFTC to allow developers of “reader” apps to link to external websites to set up and manage their accounts. Apple said in September that the update will come into effect later next year. Reader apps are apps that offer previously purchased content or content subscriptions for digital magazines such as Spotify and Netflix, newspapers, books, audio, music, and video.

Regulators around the world are looking at Apple’s and Google’s market advantage. In Australia, the government is conducting a variety of surveys on the two companies, focusing on a wide range of areas, from ad tech to browsers to mobile operating system systems.

In the United States, various states have filed proceedings against Google on suspicion of anti-competitive control over the app store market. A US survey compiled last October found that Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Google all have “warning patterns” that use techniques that impede innovation. In light of these findings, the government submitted a bill to Congress in August aimed at curbing “Big Tech bullying.”

Meanwhile, the European Union has fined both Google and Apple billions of dollars on suspicion of anti-competitive behavior.

