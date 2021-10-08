Tesla moves to Texas and burns ESG credentials further





Melbourne, October 8 (Reuters Breaking View)-Texas is a strange place to put a power champion lately, but Tesla (TSLA.O) boss Elon Musk will be known exactly at the next tournament. Is not … He has just announced plans to relocate the company’s headquarters to Austin. The reasons provided are not summed up, and he probably hasn’t escaped the government intervention that annoyed him.

Musk threatened to lift a stick from the Palo Alto region, which has served as Tesla’s hub since its establishment in 2003, last May. The reason is that the factory was closed due to the blockade of Covid-19, California.

The statement at Thursday’s annual meeting avoided a reassessment of the theme. Instead, Musk linked this decision to lack of space and living expenses in the Bay Area. Both are valid points, but more important to factory workers than high-paying executives. Also, the headquarters does not have to be in the same location as it could be the largest production facility.

There are also trade-offs. For one thing, Tesla will now operate from a legally prohibited model of selling cars directly to consumers as a way to protect car dealerships. Residents of Texas who purchase a locally manufactured Model 3 or other vehicle will have to wait until they are shipped out of state and returned to the beginning.

In addition, Texas Governor Greg Abbots has a weak track record of green energy. He was one of many right-wing politicians who mistakenly accused wind power of a state’s power failure, which he read in detail in February. Since then, he has supported the fossil fuel industry and promoted the loading of green energy at a higher cost.

Tesla Motor CEO Elon Musk will speak at the South by Southwest Interactive Festival on March 9, 2013 in Austin, Texas. REUTERS / GerryShih / File Photo

Women’s rights also suffer under Abbott. He recently signed a bill to outlaw abortion six weeks after pregnancy. Find out more about the law currently being challenged in court. Tesla’s boss denied it diagonally, but Abbott even implied that Musk would support such a policy.

These suspicious policies are at odds with Tesla’s ambitions. He has already faced criticism of the treatment of workers, including losing a racist proceeding this week. And it has long been plagued by weak corporate controls. Moving to Texas further undermines the credibility of Musk’s environment, society and governance, allowing investors to focus more and more on such issues and have more reasons to rethink.

Follow @AntonyMCurrie on Twitter

Context news

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on October 7 that electric vehicle manufacturers will relocate their headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin. He announced at the company’s annual meeting at a manufacturing plant under construction in the Texas capital.

-Tesla has been based in California since it was founded by Martin Eberhard and Mark Turpening in 2003.

Edited by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin

Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source of financial insights into agenda-setting. As a Reuters brand of financial commentary, we analyze big business and economic stories as they break every day around the world. A global team of approximately 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides real-time expert analysis.

Sign up for a full-service free trial at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @ Breakingviews and www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the author.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/breakingviews/teslas-move-texas-further-mars-esg-credentials-2021-10-08/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos