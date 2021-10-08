More than a decade of innovation milestones at Masan High-Tech Materials





Masan High-Tech Materials Corporation is one of Vietnam’s largest producers of comprehensive industrial minerals and chemical products. The Nuifao Polymetal Tungsten Mine, located in the Dai Thu district of Thai Nguyen Province, is managed and operated by Masan High-Tech Materials and identified as one of the largest government-approved tungsten mines in the world to allow mining and processing of total resources. It has been. 83,220,000 million tonnes of tungsten-multimetal ore.

Masan High-Tech Materials is also a world-renowned producer of fluorite and bismuth. The company is a subsidiary of Masan Group, one of Vietnam’s leading companies, and operates a major growth investment portfolio and business line for the Vietnamese economy.

The company’s product line is a strategic and important element in the global business supply chain for continuous innovation in the semiconductor materials sector, 3D printing, robotics, electric vehicles, renewable energy, medical, aviation and aerospace. It is integrated.

Nuifao Polymetal Tungsten Mine in Dai Thu District, Thai Nguyen Province.Photo: Masan High Tech Materials

Masan High-Tech Materials is increasingly recognized as a well-established mining and high-tech materials company at home and abroad. The company employs sustainable practices in mineral mining and refining activities, along with innovative recycling technologies, to create advanced high-tech materials and serve key industries around the world.

The company established the first high-tech R & D center in 2015. The company continued to focus on advanced technology investment, skilled human resources development and production of value-added products with the aim of optimizing resources and improving product quality, resulting in high export value. ..

In 2017, Masan High-Tech Materials invested in two more high-tech processing lines with a total investment of over $ 9 million, including fluorite flotation and high gravity tungsten recovery circuits. These were the most advanced global production lines in the world at that time.

In June 2020, Masan High-Tech Materials completed the acquisition of HC Starck’s tungsten business and changed its name from Masan Resources to Masan High-Tech Materials to reflect its global ambitions. With the acquisition of HC Starck Tungsten Powders, Masan High-Tech Materials has advanced manufacturing centers in each of the major market areas such as NAFTA, EU and APAC, with manufacturing facilities in Germany, Canada and China.

Mineral processing line at Masan High-Tech Materials factory.Photo: Masan High Tech Materials

Masan High-Tech Materials, on the other hand, can take advantage of HC Starcks’ downstream technologies, such as leaching technology using caustic soda, which has a high chemical reuse rate. We use chemicals to precipitate impurities and solvent extraction technology to reduce wastewater to the environment.

Masan High-Tech Materials has gradually claimed its capabilities and position in the North American, European and Asian markets, with a focus on investment in research and development to apply and master innovation, cutting-edge technology.

In October 2020, the company entered into a strategic alliance with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan) with the aim of developing an integrated, state-of-the-art high-tech tungsten material platform. The transaction validated Masan High-Tech Materials’ conversion to a vertically integrated high-tech tungsten platform and claimed its position as a global high-tech materials producer.

Masan High-Tech Materials was honored at the 2020 Top 100 Sustainable Company Awards.Photo courtesy of Masan High-Tech Materials

“Innovation is an integral part of the company’s Go Global development strategy, demonstrating to the world that Vietnamese companies can lead the transformation of the global tungsten market by working closely with our customers to provide locally developed solutions. Masan High’s Success-Tech Materials is a combination of a world-class R & D foundation and a team of dedicated, highly specialized engineers. Our products meet stringent technical requirements and are constantly changing customers. “We meet the needs of Masan High-Tech Materials,” said Masan High-Tech Materials. The representative said.

