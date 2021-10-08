Tesla relocates headquarters from Palo Alto to Texas





Electric car maker Tesla will relocate its headquarters from Palo Alto and California, CEO Elon Musk said Thursday.

“We were relocating our headquarters to Austin, Texas. Cheers and applause arose at the annual shareholders’ meeting of an electric vehicle manufacturer at a new car factory under construction in the suburbs of Austin.

Musk followed up quickly, ensuring that Tesla had not abandoned its California or Fremont car plant. “We will continue to expand our activities in California,” Musk said.

Tesla plans to “expand in Fremont” and increase production there by 50%, Musk said.

“When we go to our Fremont factory, it’s packed,” Musk said, wearing a black T-shirt and a black neckerchief, standing on a raised black platform above a row of people in foldable white chairs. I am. “It’s like’Wow’. When we first went there, we were like kids in their parents’ shoes. Now it’s like spam in a can. How can I put more in it? “

Tesla announced on Saturday that it produced about 238,000 electric vehicles in the third quarter. This is the company’s record.

Musk and his company fought fiercely against Alameda County over coronavirus-related restrictions, shutting down Fremont production for nearly two months. Tesla reopened the factory in violation of health orders, after which hundreds of infections were seen among workers. The company also sued the county in May 2020, but withdrew the case in less than two weeks.

While discussing the planned boost of Fremont’s production and the relocation of headquarters to Texas, Musk swiped a prominent issue in the Bay Area. “It’s hard for people to afford a home,” he said. “And a lot of people have to come from afar. We’ve embraced it as much as we can, but there’s a limit to how big we can scale in the bay area.”

Musk said Tesla plans to “continue to grow significantly in California, but further here in Texas.”

Musk, which is discussing expansion in California, said Tesla has just opened a new battery production plant in Lathrop, just south of Stockton.

“Mr. Jim Wonderman, President and CEO of the Bay Area Council, said Musk’s announcement was that California was in danger of affordable housing and that companies could grow here. It reemphasizes the urgency of tackling many other challenges that make it difficult.

Regional council officials comforted Tesla to continue operations at its electric vehicle plant in Fremont.

“I’m happy to see Tesla plan to continue manufacturing cars in the Bay Area. The Bay Area has become a magnet for global automotive technology innovation and investment in recent years,” said Wunderman. Said.

The new Austin regional factory is located 5 minutes from the airport and 15 minutes from downtown, next to the Colorado River, promising an “ecological paradise,” Musk said.

Ironically, the move puts the company’s headquarters in a state that doesn’t allow consumers to sell cars directly, as Tesla normally does. Business Insider reports that state law prohibiting direct sales to consumers requires the company to ship cars outside Texas in order to sell to Texas buyers.

Musk said he had moved from Southern California to Austin late last year. Two days later, Redwood City software giant Oracle announced that it would relocate its headquarters to the same city. In less than two weeks, business technology giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced that it will relocate its headquarters from San Jose to Houston.

Tesla’s “Cybertruck” pickups will be produced at Austin’s new plant, along with all-terrain vehicles, Musk said. Musk has long promised a pickup truck and said it would be as early as 2018. Tesla’s website now states that it will be able to deposit a $ 100 deposit with future buyers and select the option “as production approaches in 2022.”

Musk promised the “lowest risk” ATV, lowering the heavy battery to make the “suspensioned” safer and the “non-rolling ATV”. He added, “You must have Cybertruck.”

