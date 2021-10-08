Google Pixel 6 leak reveals key benefits over iPhone 13





Google Pixel 6 has been heavily leaked at this point, leaving little information to reveal. However, a bit of information from the latest Pixel 6 leak reveals some things that the iPhone 13 needs.

As Evan Blass reported on Twitter, @evleaks offers both facial and fingerprint recognition.Appears in one of the leaked renders[セキュリティオプション]It’s on the page. We can’t be sure if this feature will be available on both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but we have the money.

We’ve seen previous rumors that the Pixel 6 offers an in-display fingerprint sensor. This is highly welcomed when millions of people are required to wear masks in public places. A review of the iPhone 13 found that Face ID couldn’t unlock the phone while wearing the mask. Therefore, you’ll need to use a PIN code, but if you’re wearing an Apple Watch, you can bypass the PIN code.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Apple is reportedly working on ways to recognize faces while wearing masks, but it’s unclear if this upgrade will apply to the iPhone 13 or if it will have to wait until next year’s iPhone 14.

We’ve also heard rumors in favor of and against the prospect of Apple offering in-display Touch ID on the iPhone 14. The company seems to be working on Face ID entirely for the foreseeable future.

Currently, the size of the punch holes on the Google Pixel 6 is relatively small, so it seems that there is no sensor needed to provide advanced 3D face recognition like the TrueDepth system on the iPhone 13. The Pixel 4 provided a dedicated Soli chip and MotionSense technology, which made the device more expensive, but Google has abolished it to make the Pixel 5’s bezel slimmer.

As a result, it is very difficult to determine how good Pixel 6’s facial recognition technology is at this stage. But personally, I want an option that can be easily unlocked with my finger while wearing the mask. Apple just had to add a Touch ID sensor to the iPhone 13’s power button, but that didn’t happen.

Pixel 6: Faster wireless charging, clearer camera

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The rest of the Pixel 6 leak from Evan Blass looks pretty promising as it reveals some other possible advantages over the iPhone 13. This includes a fast wireless charging dock up to 23W and a trio of sharper rear cameras for the Pixel 6. Pro including 50MP wide lens, 48MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide. Apple’s three shooters are 12MP, but everyone knows that the quality of the camera is over megapixels.

Google is also gnawing Apple’s widget action with a live space widget that allows you to view your ticket on the lock screen of your phone when you need it. This reminds me of how Apple Wallet works, but I have to wait for it to work.

With the Pixel 6 event set for October 19, it won’t be long before all the details of Google’s new flagship Android smartphone are official. In the meantime, check out the Pixel 6 hub for all the latest leaks and rumors.

