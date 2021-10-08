Innovation economy shaping in Houston





Over the past few months, headlines about energy and clean technology innovations being developed in and around Houston have sprung up.

At Rice University, which looks like the source of the project, some of the innovations it has created are heavily funded.

The university received a $ 3.3 million grant from the US Department of Energy for the work of converting methane into carbon nanotubes. Carbon nanotubes are difficult to make in large quantities, but have been shown to be stronger than Kevlar, the material used in bulletproof vests, and more conductive than copper. They have the ability to convert heat into electricity. Researchers say the technology could help decarbonize the infamous high-emission mining and heavy metal industries.

More recently, U.S. scientists are working to convert e-waste and food waste into rare earth elements such as cobalt and lithium, which could soon receive a $ 5.2 million grant through the U.S. Army Engineers. I have.

But progress hasn’t just come from college.

Houston-based Renewable Storage Co. transforms a spongy salt dome into a giant mechanical battery that draws power from the grid when demand isn’t high, delivering large amounts of compressed air to sealed geographic formations. I want to inject. When the grid is in harsh conditions, the salt dome battery releases its compressed air to power the turbine and generate electricity. One of the company’s partners, Art Gelber, wants to sell its services to renewable energy providers such as wind turbine operators so they can keep the grid powered even when the wind isn’t blowing. Said.

PhD candidate Stephen Williams will showcase the flexibility of carbon fiber sewn into elastic fabrics at Rice University’s Carbon Hub Lab in Houston on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Researchers hope that carbon nanotubes will eventually replace materials such as copper and steel, and that their mining will generate large amounts of carbon dioxide emissions.

Godofredo A. Vsquez, Houston Chronicle / Staff Photographer Silicon Bayou?

Two tech start-ups in Houston were selected by Google as part of the Black Founders Fund in late September. They are Doss, which provides a virtual one-stop shop for home purchases and housing services such as plumbing and insurance, and SOTAOG, which provides real-time analysis to heavy industries such as oil and gas companies and manufacturing. Oil and gas equipment. Both companies will get $ 100,00, but company founders Bobby Bryant of Doss and Robert Estill of SOTAOG will, more importantly, have access to Google’s network of engineers and tech giants. Stated.

A month ago, Apple used another local company in its first Impact Accelerator class. The program provides resources and mentoring to minority-owned companies that can benefit Apple’s supply chain and support communities that are overly affected by environmental hazards. A company called GreenTek Solutions recycles, sells and recycles old electronics. Since its establishment in 2012, it has eliminated more than 3,450 tons of used electronics from landfills.

Houston is still lagging behind Austin and tech darling San Francisco and Boston, but the latest developments show that dynamics may be changing.

