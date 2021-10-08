Three predictions for the future of responsible technology





The forum’s Responsible Use of Technology project has been underway for over two years. Based on what we’ve done so far, here are three predictions about the future of responsible technology: These include responsible investment, targeted regulation, and the incorporation of technical ethics into higher education.

Over the past two years, the World Economic Forum, working closely with a diverse group of experts, has been working on advances in the field of ethics in technology. The project, entitled Responsible Use of Technology, began when more than 40 leaders from government, civil society, and businesses met at the Fourth Industrial Revolution Center in San Francisco. The group has agreed on the key goal of providing tools and techniques that leaders can use to operate ethics throughout the technology life cycle.

This multi-stakeholder project community advocates both human rights-based and ethical-based approaches to the responsible use of technology, and behavioral economics in organizational design to drive more ethical behavior using technology. Promoted the use of ethical principles and emphasized technology for responsible technology product innovation. Entering the third year of this project, I would like to share some predictions about the future of responsible technology.

1. Rise of responsible investment in technology

When this project was invented, the original intention was to provide practitioners with the tools and techniques they could use to produce more ethical results while designing, developing, deploying, and using the technology. One such technique is result scanning. This helps product managers, designers, and developers identify potential intentional and unintentional consequences of new products or features in advance.

But as our society becomes more aware of the impact of technology on human rights, leaders are looking to the early stages of innovation. They are beginning to ask if investors are doing ethical and human rights assessments of the start-ups they are investing in or incubating. According to a recent report released by Amnesty International, none of the top 10 venture capital firms on the top 50 list of venture capital journals have implemented appropriate human rights due diligence policies when assessing companies. ..

According to our research, the majority of the world’s most influential venture capitalists operate with little or no consideration of the impact of their decisions on human rights. The risks are so high that investors need to embrace the idea of ​​responsible investment in technology and work on a more robust human rights assessment in the due diligence process.

— Michael Kleinman, Amnesty International / AIUSA, Director of Silicon Valley Initiative

Human rights groups such as Amnesty International have spotlighted this issue, with the rise of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments, and the growing demand for capitalism by stakeholders, especially responsible investment in technology. We anticipate further progress. Venture capital space for the next few years.

2. Target technical regulations: just the beginning

2021 is remembered in history as a crucial year for global technology regulation. In fact, earlier this year, the European Commission (EC) categorized all AI applications into four different risk categories (unacceptable risk, high risk, limited risk, minimum risk) and introduced specific risks. Announcing the Artificial Intelligence Law, which is a standard regulatory proposal. The requirements for each of them. Evidence suggests that while federal legislators have proposed various regulations to regulate facial recognition, U.S. regulators are also taking enforcement measures against biased AI systems. ..

Public opinion is changing in the United States as well. In an April 2021 Pew Research Center survey, 56% of Americans professed to support tighter regulation of major tech companies, compared to 47% in June 2020. In China, regulators have recently launched a crackdown on technology. In August 2021, the Chinese government released a document stating that authorities would actively promote legislation in areas such as national security, innovation and antitrust. These regulatory activities can be strengthened by the growing demand for reliable technology solutions.

The days of technology companies operating in the wild west are over. Civil society and government are beginning to hold companies accountable for how end users deploy their products and their impact on key social processes and communities. Going forward, there will continue to be disparate movements towards government regulation in various markets. These changes are already affecting the way companies do business, and executives need to keep these ethical and legal responsibilities in mind.

— Salesforce, Ethical and Humanitarian Use, Global Policy Officer, Rachel Gillum

Future regulations are expected to target specific technologies, industries, use cases, risk profiles, and affected communities.

3. Higher education requires technical ethics

Until recently, most students studying computer science, electrical engineering, and data science could graduate without taking an ethics course. Universities that offered technical ethics classes considered them as electives rather than mandatory. This is different from other disciplines such as law and medicine, which treat ethics as an important element of professional training. Most engineers in the workplace today were not even exposed to the social sciences and humanitarian aspects of future professions through formal education. I believe this will change. As technical ethics issues continue to permeate the public’s perception, we anticipate that most universities will offer more courses on technical ethics and will require students to obtain a technical degree.

Given the key roles of computer scientists and engineers in reshaping all aspects of human life, higher education institutions are beginning to redesign teaching methods in these areas. At the heart of this rethinking is requiring a course of ethical reasoning that forces computer scientists and engineers to investigate the ethical obligations of technology to society on a daily basis.

— HyperGiant, Chief Esix Officer, Wil Griffin

Some companies already require all employees to have responsible technical training. Professional associations such as the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) host conferences dedicated to technical ethics, and nonprofits such as the Responsible Institute for Artificial Intelligence recognize the skills involved in these trainings. Participating by providing options for. We believe that most universities will soon follow suit.

The field of responsible technology is expanding as new technologies become more and more pervasive in our daily lives. What was previously considered a function of the financial sector, such as ethical investment practices, is increasingly being seen as part of the technology life cycle. A laissez-faire approach to governance that allows the use and misuse of technology platforms is no longer acceptable. Also, technical educators such as data science need to engage in interdisciplinary research in ethics and law.

In fact, working on the Responsible Use of Technology project has increased interest and participation in the sector from banking to food and beverages. This reminds us that all companies are now technology companies. The predictions outlined above show how heterogeneous actors are beginning to come together to tackle technology ethics issues. As the world becomes more complex and interrelated, it is a holistic, multifaceted approach to governance that enables communities to experience the benefits of these new technologies and avoid harm.

Written by

Daniel Lim, Senior Director of Scenarios, Salesforce

Lofred Madzou, Project Leader, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, World Economic Forum

Emily Rat, Project Specialist, World Economic Forum

