Google Illustrations: How to create a custom profile picture for Gmail





Here’s how to make your Google profile picture stand out:

Shelby Brown / CNET

Your profile picture on your Gmail account probably doesn’t get as much attention as your picture on Facebook. If you need to make changes, Google will suggest another idea. Use the tool to create an illustration with a well-named Google Illustration. This feature is only available on Android devices, but you have the opportunity to make your profile picture more colorful.

In Google Chrome, your profile picture usually appears in the upper right corner of your screen. You can also find it in Gmail. If you don’t want to use your photo for privacy reasons, you can select an image you’ve already saved or leave it blank (that is, your avatar will be your first initial to a colored background). ..

And now you have a new option-you can use the Google Illustration Tool to create custom profile pictures in Gmail. It’s important to know that you can use the Google Illustration Tool only if you haven’t set up a profile picture yet. You need to clear all previously uploaded images.

Create a profile picture using Google Illustrations

1. Open the Gmail app

2. Tap your profile picture in the upper right corner of the screen.

3. If you have multiple Gmail accounts, just select the account you want to edit.

4. Tap the small camera icon above the default avatar.

Five.[プロフィール写真を追加]Tap

Stay up to date with the latest news, how-tos, and reviews about Google-powered devices, apps, and software.

Now instead of choosing either Google Photos or Device Photos for your new avatar, it will contain dozens of colorful images[イラスト]You will be able to explore the tabs. The library contains categories such as musical instruments, arts, crafts, gardening, drinks, birds and nature.[再読み込み]You can also tap to get an updated batch of illustrations. If you’re thinking about something specific, you can type in the search bar.

You can choose one of the available images and use it as is, or you can use the tool’s customization features to take it one step further.

The selected image can be personalized with the Google Illustration Tool.

Shelby Brown / CNET Google Illustration Customization Tool

To customize, select an image from your library. For example, I selected images of two windmills in a tulip field. I created a filter with a purple, green, and blue color scheme in advance. You can keep the default colors of the image, select a filter to save, or tap the paint bucket icon to make more detailed changes to specific sections of the image.

In the image of the windmill, I was able to make more detailed changes to the sky, grass, and tulips. When I tapped Sky, the color wheel was displayed in the tool, so I was able to know the details of the edit. You can also discard everything and start over, crop the image, or save it as a profile image.Repeat the process whenever you need another change[変更]You can tap or delete the image permanently.

When you save an illustration as a profile picture, it will appear in Google Docs, Gmail, and elsewhere where your profile picture appears. This feature is currently exclusive to Android devices, but Google says it is working to bring it to iOS devices and the web and is working on expanding its image collection.

For more information, check out these 10 Gmail tricks that will make your life easier and 7 Gmail features you may not know about.

Currently playing: Watch this: Upcoming phone calls we are most excited about

6:43

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/google-illustration-how-to-create-a-custom-profile-picture-for-gmail/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos