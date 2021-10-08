Capital Factory Expands to San Antonio with Defense Industry Center





Austin-based startup incubator, known as a coworking hub across Texas, Capital Factory is partnering with Port San Antonio to expand its defense industry-oriented program.

The Center for Defense Innovation is an existing facility on Austin’s Capital Factory campus, where, in the words of one of our partners, uniformed service personnel work alongside private engineers in T-shirts. .. Public-private partnerships help create new technologies for the US military.

In San Antonio, the facility will have new branches in the Techport Center and Arena. This is a $ 60 million venue scheduled to open in the spring of 2022 at the Port Industry Hub in southwestern San Antonio. The Capital Factory Space is just a place for entrepreneurs, private sectors, defense contractors and military partners to host workshops and training, test new technologies and rub their elbows.

The partnership was announced last week by both organizations.

Will Garrett, vice president and director of cybersecurity development at Port San Antonio, said this benefits both sides. We have partners who have developed a highly effective ecosystem that connects these non-traditional and start-ups with federal partners.

The Capital Factory also gives you access to a cluster of the most densely populated and growing defense innovation units in San Antonio, perhaps the most unique technology center across the state.

The 1,900-acre Port Campus is home to the Sixteenth Air Force’s National Headquarters, the Air Force Civil Engineers Center, the Air Force Medical Operations Agency, and other US Air Force agencies.

The Capital Factory also operates a joint lab at the Techport Center.

Construction continues on Thursday at Port SA’s Techport Center and Arena. Credits: Nick Wagner / San Antonio Report

Jim Perschbach, Port President and CEO, said the Defense Innovation Center brought together talented people, emerging technologies, educators, thoughtfully constructed facilities and corporate organizations to launch the technologies that make up the world. He said it would be an integral part of the connected ecosystem of ports. It is a safer and more productive place for the coming century.

Beyond the Defense Innovation Center, Capital Factory claims to be the center of gravity of Texas entrepreneurs. We operate coworking spaces with incubator services in Austin, Dallas and Houston.

In a prepared statement, Capital Factory founder and CEO Joshua Bear builds a community and innovates that is in perfect agreement with Capital Factory’s vision of connecting major Texas technology hubs. He said he has an impressive and positive vision to promote.

This relationship has a real synergistic effect, bringing new opportunities to San Antonio and at the same time helping startups based in Austin, Dallas and Houston to participate in port activities.

The Port Innovation Center also houses the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology (SAMSAT), as well as a game arena, conference space, innovation lab, and food hall.

