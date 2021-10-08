Google rivals have sent this letter calling for more EU antitrust measures





Four of Google’s biggest rivals are calling on EU legislators to take further antitrust action. They asked lawmakers to ban Google’s default position in browsers such as Safari and Firefox. Read the open letter to the European Commission signed by DuckDuckGo, Ecosia and others.

Four of Google’s most famous search engine rivals have given EU lawmakers an unfair competitive advantage, claiming that their default position in web browsers like Safari and Firefox gives them an unfair competitive advantage. Was asked to take further antitrust laws.

Search rivals DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, Lilo and Qwant have urged legislators to end Google’s “accumulation of default positions” in web browsers in an open letter to the European Commission. Rivals also demanded that tech giants be forced to make it easier for users to set up and switch alternatives.

Google’s search engine is the default for Chrome, its own browser, which makes up about 69% of the market. However, the company has billions of dollars in transactions with both Apple and Mozilla, and remains a reliable search engine for each browser.

The company’s most prominent rival told insiders that the EU needed to take action, and DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg accused Google of curbing competition “by making switching unnecessarily difficult.” bottom.

Google did not respond to requests for comment on the allegations.

Insiders got a copy of an open letter issued by the four companies on Thursday.

Please read the following letter completely:

Open letter to lawmakers

We are a company with a search engine that is fiercely competing to provide consumers with a wide range of choices for searching the web. We welcome the Commission’s goals under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), but DMA has failed to address Google’s accumulation of default positions, which is the most serious barrier to search.

Google wouldn’t have been the gatekeeper of today’s entire market without locking these defaults for years. If DMA cannot address this underlying issue, the status quo will continue and the root cause of this issue will remain the same.

In response to the European Commission’s Android contest decision, Google has implemented a settings menu that allows users to select search defaults when setting up their Android devices.

However, despite recent changes, its persistent limitations are unlikely to drive market share significantly. First, it’s not available on Chrome Desktop or any other operating system. Second, if users don’t tend to change search engines, they will only appear once in a Google-designed and Google-owned onboarding process. If you later decide to switch the search defaults, you will need to click at least 15 times or reset your phone to factory default. Third, it doesn’t apply to all Android search access points. Similarly, there is no guarantee that it will apply to new search access points that emerge.

These and other restrictions imposed by Google make it difficult for consumers to adopt other search engines, despite the Commission’s antitrust decisions. We believe that a well-designed configuration menu should be more widely mandated, as MEP Yon-Courtin suggested in a draft report of the Economic Commission.

As a result, DMA must be adapted urgently so that gatekeepers do not curb search engine competition. Specifically, DMA should stipulate requirements for search engine settings menus that effectively prohibit Google from acquiring the operating system’s default search access point and gatekeeper’s browser.

In addition, DMA allows consumers to switch at any time with a single click via prompts from competing search engine apps or websites, in addition to selecting preferred search defaults on initial onboarding. is needed. These actions will ultimately have a significant impact on competition in the search engine market, ensuring that there are real consumer choices online.

DuckDuckGo Ecosia Lilo Qwant

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-duckduckgo-ecosia-antitrust-eu-2021-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos