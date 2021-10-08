Insuretech gets hot in Africa following the fintech boom – TechCrunch





According to a recent report by McKinsey and Africa, insurance across Kenya and Africa remains marginal product, with global penetration being half the global average, as a percentage of GDP, and per capita premiums worldwide. It is one eleventh of the average. Co. (and it includes South Africa’s oversized market; get rid of it, and Africa is even behind). But economic growth and the rapid expansion of digital and mobile services are set to change everything. The smallest market looks like the biggest growth opportunity.

It spells the beginning for new players. Safaricom, a Kenyan phone company that operates an innovative and market-dominant M-Pesa mobile payment platform, is working on Bima, a new insurance product against property damage, theft and loss of life. It hasn’t been launched yet, but once it’s launched (and once it’s launched), a small but ever-growing number of companies are entering the market, taking a more innovative approach with products that meet consumer needs and limitations. ing. region.

The big picture of insurance start-ups has been mottled in Kenya so far, with less than 3% penetration in Kenya today. But it also leaves room for innovation.

In addition, it has a proven track record in the area of ​​adjacent financial services and provides an interesting precedent for how insurance technology will evolve. Fintech is becoming a hot area for investment and growth, with Flutterwave, Wave, Kuda and Thunes all on a large scale last year, with high expectations for growth followed by comparable ratings in more developed regions. I raised the round. ..

McKinsey said in a recent report that as smartphones and the affordable Internet became more prevalent across the continent, demand for digital solutions increased, providing insurance technicians with the opportunity to intervene and offer innovative products. I did.

Competition among players has already brought significant innovation and turmoil to the African insurance market, with insurers leveraging technology to target specific segments and services to reduce costs, he said.

Innovative products launched across the continent appear to be more customer-centric, enabling access to a wide range of services via micropayments, flexible sign-ups, and mobile phones. Griffin Insurance in Kenya makes it easy for clients to access and purchase insurance services. This allows clients to access all services via the mobile app, pay car compensation in installments and suspend compensation when traveling abroad. The insurer, a sister company of Lami Technologies, raised $ 1.8 million in May this year to expand its API insurance platform across Africa.

Start-ups like Bima, named like Safaricom’s products, offer other services like telemedicine that complement their core insurance business. Mobile-first platform, which offers life and health insurance policies, and telemedicine, which supports the latter, raised $ 30 million last year to build microinsurance and medical services for emerging markets. .. The startup was founded in Europe but operates primarily in seven Asian countries: Ghana, Tanzania and Senegal in Africa. It targets people who earn less than $ 10 a day and aims to make at least 75% of their clients first-time policyholders.

South Africa-based Pineapple is another growing insurance technology that offers mobile-based services, an office for paperwork and application and billing in response to rapidly changing customer behavior. Reduce the need for visits. The company, which recently expanded its range of services to include car insurance, is now offering full-scale insurance to its customers. All of this is undertaken by Old Mutual.

With start-ups such as Oko, which operates in Mali and Uganda and provides automated insurance products based on satellite data and mobile payments, insurance technology opportunities in areas such as agriculture are also developing. Raised $ 1.2 million earlier this year, the startup reduces the risk to farmers affected by extreme weather events such as droughts and floods.

Even Safaricom has already begun an early move into this area in the form of home insurance products covering products such as electronics and furniture offered in partnership with Kenyan underwriter Jubilee Insurance. Through USSD, a mobile technology used by users for various data services in Africa, avoiding the need for costly mobile data plans by relying on more basic 2G networks. This service, which allows you to register and pay, offers costly insurance up to $ 13 per month, with a maximum payment of $ 10,000. (Safaricom’s unlaunched insurance services may take a different and more direct approach to how products are delivered to the market, so more regulation on telcos. And other approvals may be required.)

Still, it’s not all a smooth voyage for insurance companies, and for those who may want to go deeper into the field.

Safaricom — with 39.9 million mobile subscribers in Kenya as of March this year and already taking full-fledged services in the form of full-fledged payment services — will jump into that pool with a splash, It is not clear if this will happen. There was no swimming at this point. The company’s insurance service went into a regulatory approval process in December 2020, and a spokesperson refused to reveal the timeline for a commercial launch.

Safaricom’s launch of new insurance policies emphasizes that carriers continue to look for ways to diversify from traditional voice, data and messaging services.

The latest Sustainable Business Report, published two weeks ago, outlined the rollout of new services. The company recently launched a video-on-demand service called Baze. This allows online content authors to monetize their content and allows subscribers to access it for up to $ 0.18 per day. This service is comparable to streaming services such as Netflix, Showmax, South African services, and Amazon Prime Video, but due to cost, it doesn’t reach most smartphone owners.

Telecom said in its report that it is also exploring new growth opportunities in agriculture, education, healthcare, next-generation financial services, regional expansion, and small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said in a statement that he will continue to promote healthcare and education inclusion and play a key role in making smallholders wealthier and more commercially sustainable. I will do my best.

Safaricom is already running DigiFarm. This is a service that allows farmers to access their inputs at a discounted price. DigiFarm also connects farmers to the market and provides financing for agricultural activities and learning materials. According to Safaricom, the platform has 14,000 active members.

In line with Telecom’s plans to expand its revenue streams and region, the Safaricom-led consortium was officially granted one of the licenses to do business in Ethiopia by the Ethiopian Communications Bureau in May this year. rice field. A consortium consisting of the Vodafone Group and its members Vodacom, the Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo Corporation, and the CDC Group will begin commercial service in Ethiopia next year. Ethiopia has opened a new market for 4 million SMEs, saying its population is projected to reach 130 million by 2030.

Safaricom is a well-known company behind M-Pesa, a mobile money service that allows customers to send and receive money and pay utility bills using only their phone numbers, a type of bank. Become an agent for. It accounts for millions of “bank accountless” residents in the area. After the platform’s revenue reached $ 745 million in the fiscal year ending in March, the service has recently surpassed voice and has become Safaricom’s top earner.

M-Pesa customers also have access to Fuliza, an overdraft service, and can borrow short-term loans through a third-party service integrated into the M-Pesa app. M-Pesa has the potential to act as an anchor for many new services coming online, from insurance to infinity. To sell new products, Safaricom can leverage 28.3 million active mobile money customers in Kenya and turn the service into a kind of service. “Super app”.

