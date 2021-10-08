Nintendo Switch OLED model improved Joy-Con, but drift is inevitable





There’s one consistent issue since the Nintendo Switch was launched in 2017. It’s a Joy-Con drift. It lasted for years and through different upgrades and models, and Nintendo’s new OLED model will probably see the same fate.

Joy-Con drift is a durability issue that occurs when the joystick drifts or moves without user input and the character moves unintentionally. Nintendo announced in July that the new OLED model released on Friday will use the same olJoy-Cons as the other models, but Nintendo now reveals some improvements to the original design. I am doing it.

In a long interview posted on Nintendo’s website, Nintendo developers Hiroshi Shioda and Toru Yamashita stated that they have been continuously working to improve the durability of Joy-Con, and that Joy-Con’s design He talked about invisible improvements.

Joy-Con’s analog stick parts aren’t readily available and are specially designed, so Yamashita said he’s been doing a lot of work to improve them. We are also improving the reliability test itself, improving durability and continuing to make changes to pass this new test.

Yamashita said the improved parts include new consoles, including the Nintendo Switch Lite, repaired and newly purchased Joy-Cons (Nintendo offers repairs for drifting Joy-Cons), and similar adjustments to the Nintendo Switch Pro controller. I added that it is included.

However, the problem is that Nintendo has stated that Joy-Con wear is inevitable.

Yes, for example, car tires constantly rub against the ground and rotate, so they wear as the car moves, says Shiota. So, on the same premise, I asked myself how to improve durability and how to make both operability and durability coexist. That is what we are working on continuously.

Nintendo seems to say that Joy-Con controller wear is inevitable, but in theory, the improved Joy-Con should be able to withstand that stress longer. Over time you will know if that is the case.

Nintendo rarely talks about Joy-Con drift, but in this interview, the developers seem to refer to the issue without saying those particular words. However, this is not surprising, as Nintendo is currently facing multiple class actions over controllers. The final proceeding was filed in 2020 and contains a strong technical breakdown of the Joy-Con controller and its issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/22688586/nintendo-switch-oled-joy-con-drift-controllers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos