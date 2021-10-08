Metroid Dread: Kotaku Review





I admit I was skeptical. As the Metroid Dread title promises, if the game really evokes horror, it needs to be awkward, aggressive, and hostile in a way that Nintendo wasn’t sure could offer in 2021. I think there is. Boy, I was wrong to doubt: Metroid Dread is a game of conviction. It puts you on the edge and is committed to efforts to deny a sense of complete control over your enemies and your environment, and for that reason I admire it. However, there is also no immersive pull in the most beloved Metroid game. The result is a rather cold game with raw tech that I intellectually admire, but without the Metroid magic needed to win my heart.

When the dreads begin, the Galactic Federation will send the galactic bounty hunter Samus Aran to the unknown planet ZDR. The heavily armored EMMI android that preceded her was silenced, but the strange world may have clues about the toxic X parasite. Samus is immune and makes a natural selection for such dangerous missions.

As I wrote after playing about an hour of the game, the beginning of the dreads is wonderfully volatile. After being handed his ass by a mysterious Chozo warrior, he was stuck deep in the ZDR cave and was deprived of his power. When communicating with the ship’s computer, Adam, your mission is less than dealing with the ZDR threats like the bad bounty hunter you are in, stay alive and return to the ship, from here to hell. You can get rid of it. Set up that story to set the right tone: You can’t dominate here. In fact, you are at risk.

This EMMI is in a better era.

However, if gameplay didn’t back it up, its setup isn’t that important. It does it as relentlessly and without repentance as EMMI itself. EMMI itself was transformed by some corrupt force into a terminator that didn’t stop anything to catch Samus. Scattered throughout the ZDR, seven robots patrol their own zones, and when Samus enters the grass, a tense game of cats and mice begins. Your weapon has no power to stop them. They hunt you with speed, agility and cold precision, their movements are at the same time graceful and anxious. If caught, there is one chance to run a counter that can stun the robot and escape, but it is very difficult to get the timing right. If the counter fails, the game is over. Thankfully, when you’re caught (and you’ll be caught many times), the game shows some mercy and puts you just outside the door to the EMMI zone, so you’re not. You can give a shot of.

This may have been a tedious trial and error gameplay recipe, but Dread never does. EMMI is lively and responsive enough to your actions, avoiding them is not a simple case of turning AI into a game. Usually when I was caught I could see what went wrong and how I was cornered. Take advantage of my power, such as the environment and temporary cloaking ability. EMMI is a very formidable enemy, so the door to their zone always filled me with a doctor’s sense … let me be anxious … and I sometimes take a deep breath before confronting them. bottom.



However, not all games are running for your life. You’re still the biggest bounty hunter you’ve ever seen in the galaxy, Samus Aran, and of course, eventually turn each EMMI table. First, you need to find and defeat a living computer (called a central unit) in each zone. These giant brains with eyes are a great bit to build the world, and it’s clear that they’re part of the same lineage that gave birth to the series’ villain Mother Brain, but the connections are refreshing and explicit. It will not be spelled out.

Harvesting the power of the defeated central unit can temporarily give you a very powerful explosion. Even EMMI is vulnerable to it. But still, defeating them remains tense. You can charge and fire these blasts only while you are stationary, so you create space between you and your quarry, blast them while they approach you, and they I pray that you have given yourself enough space to finish the work before closing the distance and finishing you again. I was able to move around the area relatively safely, so I was relieved to exhale every time I finally shut down.

However, EMMI is not the only threat faced by Dread, so it is relatively safe. Even ordinary enemies patroling caves and tunnels make a fuss. If you don’t pay attention to your health, it’s easy to realize that you’re dying from a mundane craftsmanship attack. To maintain your health, you motivated your enemies to defeat them by landing melee counters and blasting them in small increments when they attack. This causes the enemy to give up far more health and missiles than it would otherwise. Obviously, it’s an effort to stay more engaged in combat with regular enemies, but after years of games, a bright flash of light prompts me to counter the enemy’s attacks as soon as I see it. , It’s no longer very interesting. On the contrary, it made dealing with these enemies feel like the process of memorizing Pavlov: look at the flash, press a button and get rewarded.

But the boss is really involved. You must play carefully, learn their clues, and avoid their attacks. The days when you could put bosses on tanks with missile spam and some energy tanks and kill them faster than they could kill you are over. Here, for each additional tank, you can hit one or two more hits before you die. Dread’s boss is a strict teacher: you learn or die. In other words, they often attacked almost perfectly before they were able to fully master the boss’s attack and win. This has always been a satisfying result, even after being destroyed many times.

However, the rigorous demands of dread boss battles can be overkill. In one particular late game battle, I played against a multi-phase boss, and in the end Id was able to master the first two phases well and complete each time, but still in the third phase. I had a hard time. Every time I died, I had to spend a few minutes going through the first two phases of movement again, only getting another shot in a nasty final form. After repeating that many times, I wanted to break my flashy OLED Switch little by little.

Box quoted metroid dreadback

“Warning: Game titles are often chosen.”

Game type

Focuses on Metroidvania and Metroid.

How nice

Samus’s agility, the game’s commitment to putting you on the edge.

dislike

Aseptic visual style, clunky storytelling.

Developer

Nintendo, Mercury Steam

Played

My file says about 8 hours, but counting the number of times I died, it takes more time.

In a way, being Samus Aran feels better than ever. She moves with amazing speed and agility by the standards of the series, owns a new slide that feels like a natural part of the move set, and has all the traditional powers that are very satisfying to conquer the best Metroid games. Earn Upgrades such as a gravity suit that can move in the water like air and a space jump that allows you to jump infinitely as well as a few times are still very liberating and feel like you’re having an affair. Still, despite offering all this proven satisfaction, Dread isn’t ranked as one of the most memorable games in the series.

It lasts in our memory, not only with the joy that the best Metroid games are Samus and gradually becoming more powerful, but also with the excellence of an elegant and minimal approach to atmosphere, music and storytelling. Because it gets a good place. Dread’s visuals are far more advanced than any other game in the series. There’s certainly an impressive way the camera can dive seamlessly to show off how close Samus looks. However, there are some things that are a bit barren about the look of this game. There is a mood in the Super Metroid environment. Feel something in the dim blue lights of the space station and the eerie tranquility of the wrecked ship. Awesome environments will never pull you like them, due to all the clean lines and hard edges.

Dreadlocks are lacking something as well. It remains in the background and comments on the action, but doesn’t really call attention to itself. In 2D Metroid games, I think you need music that you remember as part of your experience. A sparse melody that captures Samus’ isolation and a stubborn anthem celebrating her brave hero.

Samus remains a fashion icon.

And there is a story there. According to Nintendo, Dread marks the end of a story arc that focuses on the strange and interrelated fate of Samus Aran and Metroid. I’ve been playing these games since the beginning of the story, and I’m overwhelmed by this conclusion. Without going into the specific details, it feels away from the left fielder and offers the villain to provide the awkward lore dumps of the series’ monologues most often provided by the mystery and simplicity of the story. Samus experiences some shifts towards the end of the game, but even when the series is rushing towards its apex, it feels exactly right and inevitable, but Samus’ evolution as a character Deserved a more subtle and better story.

So I’m here. Perhaps the story is complete and Im leaves with mixed feelings. I’m glad that Dread really wants it, it wants you to feel hunting and disadvantaged, and it makes you feel hostile to achieve it. The result is a sense that survival itself is a more meaningful reward than any upgrade in the world. This is a feeling that you rarely get from the game. But ZDR didn’t fascinate me like the previous Metroid settings. In the conclusion of the story arc, Dread seems to misunderstand why the early chapters resonated. Samus is a great, surviving, iconic and she endures. But looking back on her time with her over the last few decades, Dread will live forever in the shadow of my favorite Metroid memories.

