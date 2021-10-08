And action!First movie in space with Russian crew





Actress Yulia Peresild, astronaut Anton Shkaplerov, and director Klim Shipenko are training to fly to the International Space Station in October 2021. Peresildo will appear in the scene of a new movie (the first movie in space) called Challenge by Sipenco. Image via GCTC / SpaceNews. 3, 2, 1 … the first movie in the universe

Taking off from Baikonur Cosmodrome, a spaceport in southern Kazakhstan, Russia, Soyuz 2.1a was decorated in a theater for the first film filmed in space. Russian actresses Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko were brought to the International Space Station (ISS) with veteran astronaut Anton Shkaplerov, who commanded the capsule. The journey to the ISS usually lasts 8 to 22 hours in multiple orbits around the globe. This Soyuz adopted what is called a two-orbit system and linked it to the space station just four hours after launch.

Peresildo and Sipenko said they were civilian passengers, not astronauts, and enjoyed the sunrise and sunset they saw during the flight. And Peresildo told Channel One Russia during the welcome ceremony at the station:

I still feel it’s all a dream, and Im is still asleep.

Sipenco agreed. He said:

Yes, it’s almost impossible to assume that all this has happened.

Soyuz was expected to dock autonomously, but due to communication issues, Shkaplerov came to be controlled manually. Director Sipenko joked that a last-minute drama was staged to keep the camera spinning during the approach and add suspense to the movie’s plot.

Dmitry Rogozin, director of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, sent wirelessly to Schkaprelov after a successful docking.

It was a bit dramatic at the end to make your movie more dramatic.

A Soyuz rocket carrying Russian astronaut Anton Schkaprelov, film director Klimsipenko, and actress Julia Peresildo will explode on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 toward the International Space Station. Image via Roscosmos / Reuters / South China Morning Post.Bad luck, Tom Cruise

Film sequences have long used sound stages and computer graphics, but feature films have never been filmed and directed in space. This movie, called The Challenge, uses a 12-day recording at the station. The plot follows a doctor flying to the ISS with a sudden notice to give life-saving care to an astronaut who suffered a heart attack during EVA. According to The New York Times, Russia will change its flight schedule ahead of NASA, and SpaceXs will help launch actor Tom Cruise, who will appear in a movie in space. The first action movie starring Cruise, released in 2020, hasn’t yet been released.

In a 2002 documentary, Cruz described the concept of a film shot in space:

What a wonderful sight! Hollywood special effects, your thoughts. But not. That true.

In the Russian film, Peresildo plays the surgeon and astronaut Oleg Novitskiy plays the sick space traveler. Schkaprelov and astronaut Pyotr Dubrov will also make cameo appearances. Most of the shoots are expected to take place in the Russian segment of the ISS. However, some are shot in a cupola overlooking the Earth, which is part of an American module. Outside the Russian segment, two flight participants must be escorted.

From left to right: actress Yulia Peresild, astronaut Anton Shkaplerov, and film director Klim Shipenko. The image is Ramil Sitodikov / Getty Images / Mashable.The era of private space flight

Sipenco and Peresildo will return to Earth on October 17th on another Soyuz spacecraft. Also, from April this year, Nowitzki, who lives on the space station, will be taken home.

However, the mission of Dubrov and American astronaut Mark T. Vandehei has been extended by six months to accommodate the film project. According to Scientific American, they are now expected to return to Earth in April 2022 with Shkaplerov. In doing so, the extension will make Van Deheiss spaceflight the longest of all American astronauts in history with a record of 353 days. This is more than the current record holder Scott Kelly’s 340 days.

Russia’s launch will take place shortly after the first ever all-civilian flight into Earth orbit. SpaceXs Inspiration4 mission launched on September 15, 2021. However, on the ISS. Instead, the crew zoomed much higher than the orbiting laboratory and orbited the planet for three days. It was Charitable Space Flight that raised more than $ 13 million in donations to the Center for Childhood Cancer Research, St. Jude.

What an exciting time for space flight!

Conclusion: A Russian spacecraft was launched on October 5, 2021 at the International Space Station, and began filming what will be the first movie in space. Soyuz 2.1a brought Russian actresses Julia Peresildo and Klimsipenko to the station, along with veteran astronaut Antonshkaprelov, who commanded the capsule. It linked to the space station after about 4 hours.

