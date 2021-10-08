Tesla relocates headquarters from California to Texas





Tesla will move its headquarters from California to Austin, Texas, where it will build a new plant, CEO Elon Musk said at its annual shareholders’ meeting on Thursday.

The move threatens Mr. Musk when Tesla was dissatisfied with a local coronavirus blockade order that forced Tesla to suspend production at its Fremont, California plant over a year ago. It works well. Expand production at that factory and there.

He said there was a limit to how big it could be in the Bay Area, adding that higher home prices would increase the commuting time for some employees. He said the Texas factory, which is near Austin and manufactures Tesla Cybertruck, is minutes from downtown and the airport.

Musk was a frank early critic of pandemic restrictions, calling them fascists and predicting that by the end of April 2020 there would be few new cases of viral infection. In December, he said he had moved to Texas to be near the new factory. His other company, SpaceX, is launching rockets from the state.

The company plans to sell about 1 million cars this year and plans to significantly expand. In addition to the Austin factory, Tesla is building a factory near Berlin. Headquartered in Palo Alto for over 10 years. Home to Stanford University, the city is opposite Fremont.

Tesla is one of several California companies that say they have moved to Texas in the last few months. Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced in December that it would move to the Houston area, and Charles Schwab moved to the suburbs of Dallas and Fort Worth.

Musk’s decision will surely add fuel to the constant debate between Texas and California officials and executives about which states are best suited to do business. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his predecessors called on California companies to move to the state, claiming low taxes, low housing and other costs. California has long demonstrated the technological capabilities of Silicon Valley and its universities as a reason for many entrepreneurs to start and set up companies in Silicon Valley. The list includes Tesla, Facebook, Google and Apple.

Texas has become more attractive to workers in recent years and generally has lower living costs. Austin, the prosperous and liberal city home to the University of Texas, is particularly booming. Many tech companies, some based in California, have built huge campuses there. However, the result is a significant increase in housing costs and traffic, with problems that California’s municipalities have been working on for many years.

Mr. Musk’s announcement is also likely to have political implications.

Last month, Mr. Abbott summoned Mr. Musk to explain why the new Texas law, which significantly limits abortion, does not hurt the state economically. Elon has consistently told me he likes Texas social policy, the governor told CNBC.

When asked for an answer, Mr. Musk did not confirm or deny what Mr. Abbott had said. In general, I believe that governments rarely impose will on the people, and in doing so they should aspire to maximize their cumulative well-being, he said on Twitter. That said, I want to move away from politics.

A Twitter post by Governor Abbott welcomed the news Thursday night, stating that Lone Star is a land of opportunity and innovation.

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s spokeswoman Erin Melon did not comment directly on Tesla’s move, but the state is home to the largest ideas and businesses on the planet, and California is the home of workers and public health. Stated in a statement that it would stand up for and women’s choice.

Musk revealed that the company will move after shareholders vote for a series of proposals aimed at improving Tesla’s corporate governance. Investors supported Tesla in all but two opposition measures, according to preliminary results. One is to run board members for re-election every three years, and the other is to require the company to disclose details. About efforts to diversify the workforce.

In last year’s report, Tesla revealed that US leadership is 59% white and 83% male. The workforce in the United States as a whole is 79% male and 34% white.

The vote 137 million to former contractor Owendias, who told Tesla that a federal jury had repeatedly faced racist harassment while working at the Fremont plant in 2015 and 2016. It happens a few days after you order to pay the dollars. Class action proceedings.

Focusing on responsible investment, a diversity report proposal from Calvert Research and Management, a company owned by Morgan Stanley, requires Tesla to publish an annual report on its diversity and inclusion efforts. This is what many other big companies are already doing.

Investors were also encouraged to vote against ISS, a company that advises investors on shareholder voting and corporate governance, but Kimbal Mask, the Musk brothers, and former 21st Century Fox executive James. Murdoch was re-elected to the board of directors.

According to early results, a proposal to seek additional reporting on both Tesla’s practice of using compulsory arbitration to resolve employee disputes and its impact on human rights in the way materials are procured. According to the company, the final tally will be announced in the coming days.

Ivan Penn contributed to the report.

