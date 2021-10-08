Elon Musk announces relocation to Tesla in Austin – TechCrunch





Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that it will relocate its headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas. The city has recently been flooded with tech companies and remote workers. Musk announced the news at Tesla’s annual shareholders meeting in 2021. This annual shareholders meeting was held at Tesla Austin’s Gigafactory instead of the Bay Area as before.

Musk also said Tesla will continue to expand its operations in California, increasing production at the Fremont Gigafactory by 50%, but details on how to achieve such an increase in production. Did not mention. The factory can now produce about 500,000 Model 3 and Model Y annually, plus 100,000 Model S and Model X annually.

Tesla filed a proceeding against Alameda County in May last year over the closure of its manufacturing facility in Fremont, California, blocking the spread of COVID, not considered essential and threatened to move out of state. I restricted my business. The automaker withdrew the proceedings just a few weeks later, but Musk was certainly excited and tweeted. “Frankly, this is the last straw. Tesla is now moving its headquarters and future programs to Texas / Nevada immediately. How Tesla will do in the future, even if it maintains Fremont’s manufacturing activities. It depends on what you’re dealing with. Tesla is the last car maker left in California. “

The drama with Alameda County was not mentioned at the shareholder event. Rather, Musk has partially attributed its move to Texas for a more accessible location for workers.

“It’s hard for people to afford a home, and people have to come from afar,” Musk said. “There is a limit to the size that can be expanded in the Bay Area. In Austin, our factory is 5 minutes from the airport and 15 minutes from downtown.”

According to Musk, Tesla plans to build an “ecological paradise” in Austin near the Colorado River.

During the event, Musk also provided the latest information on Cybertruck, stating that production would begin at the end of 2022 and mass production would begin by 2023. The Tesla Semi and Roadster will be in production by the end of 2023.

Musk cited multiple supply chain shortages, including an ongoing semiconductor shortage, as reasons for the delay.

“Especially cicadas need a lot of cells and a lot of cells. [and] He said there were a lot of chips.

Tesla unveiled a semi-prototype in 2017 and a cybertruck in 2019, but both vehicles have since and always faced repeated delays due to supply chain issues.

Before Musk shared the latest information on vehicle production, shareholders made various proposals, including re-election to Musk’s brother Kimbal Mask, former 21st Century Fox executive and son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch. I voted for. Despite being encouraged by institutional shareholder services to vote against them.

Shareholders have approved Tesla’s Board of Directors recommendations on almost all agenda items, including approval for the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as Tesla’s Independent Registered Accounting Office for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. .. Proposed item. Shareholders typically vote according to Tesla’s policies, but this year investors voted to force Tesla’s board members to be reelected every year instead of every three years.

Shareholders also voted in favor of requesting Tesla to publish details about its commitment to diversifying the workforce. It pays $ 137 million in damages to former black contract worker Owendias, who accused Tesla of fully admitting discrimination and racial abuse at its EV plant in Freemont. It was only two days after I was ordered to do so.

“Surveys show that a diverse and comprehensive team supports more innovation,” said Calvert Research and Management, a company focused on responsible investment backed by Morgan Stanley. Kimberly Stokes, a corporate engagement strategist, said. “Tesla’s 2020 DEI report lacks sufficient quantitative and qualitative information for investors to adequately compare a company’s performance over the long term and compared to its peers. The report reveals. What we have is that Tesla’s leadership is 83% male and 59% white, which the company describes as a majority of the workforce as Tesla’s customer base evolves and diversifies. Despite being. “

At Calvert’s suggestion, Tesla should publish an annual report on its diversity and inclusion efforts, including a comprehensive breakdown of race and gender.

This is a developing story. Please check in again for updates.

