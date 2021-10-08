iPadOS 15 Mini Review: Home screen is everything





widget on the iPad OS 15 home screen.

Samuel Axon

Last year, Apple released a full iOS update for the iPhone, but some of the biggest changes didn’t reflect on the iPad. This year’s iPhone update is modest, so does that mean the iPad update will be a big one this time?

Well, it depends on your point of view. The iPadOS 15 brings almost everything that iOS 15 brought to the iPhone, but it also brings to the tablet a major omission of iOS 14 from last year. As a result, if you haven’t used your iPhone recently, the iPadOS 15 feels like an important update, but if you’re already using the new home screen and app library features of iOS 14, you’ll be late for the party instead. I feel like I am. ..

Earlier this week, we published a long review of iOS 15 focused on the iPhone. Think of this as a short addendum to that review that spotlights the iPad. See previous reviews for details on new features such as Focus that aren’t iPad-specific, or for a list of iPads supported by the iPad OS 15.

Home Screen

When iOS 14 goes on sale in late 2020, let’s start with the home screen, which has seen the biggest changes of the year, even though almost all the differences were already available on the iPhone.

Undoubtedly, the most important introduction to the iPadOS 15 is the app library view that the iPhone got last year. Swipe the home screen all the way to the right to go here. Here you will find a search field containing all the apps you have installed on your iPad and some folders. Unfortunately, like iOS 14, you can’t define these folders yourself. The software will generate them automatically.

The real advantage here is that the home screen is no longer the only place where you can save your app. This means you can remove an app from your home screen while still accessing it from both the Spotlight search and the app library screen.

So if you have an app that you use occasionally to check in your investment portfolio but not every day, or an ordering app for a particular restaurant, you can leave that app installed and keep it at home at any time. The screen is clean and in focus.

iPadOS 15 app library.

Samuel Axon

When you try to delete an app on the home screen, you will be asked if you want to permanently delete the app or delegate it to the app library.

In addition, you can now hide or show the home screen page. This works well in focus mode (see iOS 15 review for more details; it works the same on the iPad), allowing you to customize your home screen more than ever. Previous.

Some iPads are not available on the iPhone. Accessing the app library from the dock. This is much more convenient than swiping to the last page of the home screen.

Widget

Another major addition to the home screen is support for free-form widgets. The situation of the widget is a bit strange. The home screen widget debuted on the iPad OS a few years ago, but this more robust update first hit the iPhone about a year ago and is moving to the iPad with the iPad OS 15.

Previously you could place widgets in a predefined location on the first home screen page, but you can place widgets in different sizes anywhere on the home screen, including certain widget variations that weren’t available on the iPhone. It is now possible.

You can place the widgets side-by-side with the app icon on the home screen, or you can place the widgets on a stack that occupies the same space as a single widget. You can then swipe your finger to switch widgets at that location. This is all the same as what I saw on the iPhone when I reviewed iOS 14.

This is one of the widget sizes for TV apps.

Samuel Axon

Unfortunately, placing icons and widgets on the home screen is still a real pain. You should use the “wobble mode” icon and widget placement approach and the cascading list format on the home screen. Those limitations became apparent only when more customizations and features were added.

If you’re still frustrated by trying to put everything where you need it and breaking the layout over and over, the combination of widgets and app libraries makes your home screen work perfectly on your iPad. to change. NS. (If not, you can ignore everything and use the iPad home screen as usual.)

Multitasking

When Apple announced the iPad OS 15, it put multitasking at the forefront. Most of the new ones here consist of more intuitive ways to access previously existing features, but they are all welcome.

New multitasking button

For example, application windows in full-screen or split-view mode now have a three-dot ellipsis button at the top. Tap or click to generate a small panel with a choice of full screen, split view, or slideover.

Tap the full screen to get the results you expect. Make the app full screen. When you tap the split view, the app occupies half of the screen and is displayed on the home screen. Here you can choose another app to occupy the other half.

At the top of the app on the left, you'll see three options displayed by the multitasking button. In the app on the right, you can see what the button looks like before you tap it. (The abbreviation in the center of the top of the app.)

Samuel Axon

Previously, migrating to split views was difficult. If you have one full-screen app, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to bring up the dock, long-press the app in the dock, and drag it to the side of the screen. Click to split display. Needless to say, this method was not the best. The new setup is better and has intuitive advantages not found in the previous method. If you weren’t shown, you probably would never understand the old way.

Finally, tap or click the slideover button to dump the app to slideover. This makes the app look like an iPhone app and hover over the full screen or split view app. You can also swipe between slideover apps, or move off the screen and turn it back on.

