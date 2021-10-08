Perfect Corp. has been awarded the Itzamná Innovation Award by the National Council of Electronic Communication Technology (CANIETI) and Deutsche Messe in Mexico.





Mexico City-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Mexico National Electronic Communication Technology Council (CANIETI) and Hanover Fair Mexico are the world leaders in beauty AI & AR technology solutions and the prominent YouCam developer Perfect Corp. Was commended. Itzamn Innovation Awards makeup app.

The award was awarded by Jochen Kckler, CEO of Deutsche Messe, in connection with Noche de Industriales (Industrials Night) and emphasizes: Industry efforts and achievements to promote digitalization and implement the Industry 4.0 agenda. This allows domestic SMEs, businesses and young talents to become the next technology pioneers.

Recognizing groundbreaking solutions at the prestigious Innovation Awards

Carlos Funes, President of CANIETI, explained that Mexico’s industry sector’s top and most advanced winners were selected in six categories: ICT inclusion, startup of the year, global positioning, digital transformation, cybersecurity and Itzamn innovation. Did. Of industrial sector experts who have reviewed over 100 innovative projects from a social, academic and technical perspective. He also commented that the general public had an important participation and generated over 10,000 votes online to select their favorite projects.

Perfect Corp., a global leader in AI & AR beauty technology solutions, wins the night’s most important awards thanks to technological innovations that transform the beauty industry through innovations in artificial intelligence and augmented reality and integrate consumers into the digital world. Did.

Revolutionize your shopping experience with breakthrough solutions

Perfect Corp. Founded in 2015 by Alice Chang, it has more than 320 global brand partners, most of which are located in Mexico. Perfect Corp. provides technical tools to commercial partners to drive the development of the production sector of the economy in which they are implemented, while increasing productivity and competitiveness, and improving the evolution of the ICT sector and the new digital ecosystem. To do. It will have a positive and significant impact on Mexico’s development through digital tools including:

Virtual Makeup Try-on: Product and Appearance Try-on (available on the web, in-store, in-app) AI Smart Shade Finder: Automatically match users to the best foundation shade AI Skin Diagnosis: Instant Skin Analysis and Product Recommendation AI Live Hair Color: Realistic 360 Degree AR Hair Color Effect Beauty Advisor 1: 1: On-Demand, Interactive, Virtual Beauty Consultation AR Live Streaming: Interactive Broadcast Network (online and in-app) AI Virtual Accessories: Instant 3D Eyewear, Earrings and more modeling.

Governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue Rodolguez Vallejo, National President of Concamin, Jos Antonio Abgaber, President of CONCANACO SERVyTUR, Peter Tempel, German Ambassador to Mexico Peter Tempel, Top Management of Schneider Electric Siemens, etc. Celebrity Mitsubishi Electric helped with the event.

Read Beauty Tech: The Complete Guide 2021 to learn more from beauty tech professionals and powerful ROI secrets.

About Perfect Corporation

Downloaded more than 900 million times worldwide, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming the way consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact through AI and AR technology. Our team of experienced engineers and beauty enthusiasts promotes the frontier of technology, allowing individuals to express themselves, learn the latest information on fashion and beauty, and quickly access products from their favorite brands. We are creating a fluid environment that can be used as a future beauty platform. Read our complete guide to cosmetology to discover insights from cosmetology experts and uncover the secrets of a powerful ROI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211008005018/en/Perfect-Corp.-Receives-Itzamn%25C3%25A1-Innovation-Award-Granted-by-Mexico%25E2%2580%2599s-National-Chamber-of-Electronics-Telecommunications-and-Technology-CANIETI-and-Deutsche-Messe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos