Studies have shown that the solution can detect melanoma with high accuracy-Med-Tech Innovation





Proscia, a provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, is using artificial intelligence (AI) to research new technologies that automatically detect melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer, with high accuracy. Was announced.

This study, conducted at Thomas Jefferson University and the University of Florida, demonstrated the actual performance of AI in an uncurated set of 1,422 consecutive skin biopsies. This technique correctly identified invasive melanoma and in situ melanoma with 93% sensitivity and 91% specificity. We also classified basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma by AUC of .97 and .95, respectively, accounting for a total of 97% of all skin cancers. This study examined the results of a multi-site retrospective study of 12,784 images presented during a computational challenge at a digital pathology workshop at the 2021 International Conference on Computer Vision.

Dr. Kiran Motaparthi, Dean of the Department of Dermatology and Clinical Associate Professor of Dermatology at the University of Florida, said: Proscias technology’s performance in detecting melanoma and other malignant skin diseases is impressive. This is an exciting development as pathologists are increasingly seeking to unleash new sources of value from artificial intelligence. “

In addition to prospective and retrospective studies, Proscia is conducting additional studies to demonstrate the potential benefits of AI in skin pathology:

AI that automatically identifies melanoma alerts pathologists to these high-risk cases and flags them for early diagnosis. As the amount of skin biopsy continues to grow, this detection may help prioritize patients with the most clinically impacted diagnosis and start treatment sooner. Promoting Consistency in Diagnosing Difficult Cases of Melanoma Melanoma is one of the most difficult diseases to diagnose and leads to variability between observers among pathologists. The AI’s ability to distinguish between melanoma and benign impersonators can act as an adjunct to the pathologist, improving diagnostic accuracy and improving patient outcomes. Optimize your lab productivity and increase profitability. More than 15 million skin biopsies are performed each year in the United States, each of which can display one of hundreds of diagnoses. AI that classifies and distinguishes between melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers allows laboratories to optimize the case distribution between specialists and non-specialists, improving efficiency and handling more cases. , The impact of reduced redemption can be partially overcome.

Dr. Juliana Ianni, Vice President of AI R & D at Proscia, said: Changes in disease changes to push the boundaries of deep learning in medicine. In doing so, we have great hopes of helping pathologists provide faster, more consistent diagnoses and improve patient outcomes. “

The AI ​​validated in this study is an extension of the technology that powers the Proscias Derm AI application. Available on the Concentriq Digital Pathology Platform, DermAI provides AI-based classification for all skin cases to drive efficiency and quality improvements. Application performance has been demonstrated in one of the most comprehensive pathologies to date and continues to be validated and deployed as part of Proscia’s ongoing work on AI. The company is also accelerating the adoption of AI in pathology in collaboration with major academic and commercial laboratories such as LabPON, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Unilabs, University Medical Center Utrecht, and the University of California, San Francisco.

