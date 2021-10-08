How to measure Google Maps distance on any device





You can measure the distance with Google Maps to get an approximate mileage between any two points (or more) placed on the map.To use Google Maps on your computer, right-click on a spot on the map[距離を測定]Select and click to add points and measure the distance. On mobile devices, you can tap the screen to drop a pin and use the pin’s pop-up window to measure the distance. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library. Something is loaded.

You may know Google Maps as turn-by-turn navigation software everywhere on your phone, but it’s amazing how many other things you can do with mapping software. ..

One useful feature is the ability to measure the actual distance between any number of selected points. By arranging multiple points like a breadcrumb trail in this way, you can quickly find a straight line distance between two cities, or an approximate distance along an irregular path.

How to measure distance with Google Maps on your computer

1. Open Google Maps in your web browser.

2. Right-click anywhere on the map that you want to set as the starting point. In the drop-down menu,[距離の測定]Choose.

Right-click on the map and select Measure Distance from the menu.Dave Johnson

3. Click a second location on the map to find the distance to that point. At the bottom of the page, you will see a pop-up window showing the total distance so far.

4. If you want to measure a more complex path, you can click to continue placing additional points. The distance is updated at the bottom of the page as new points are added.

A pop-up window at the bottom of the page shows the distances between all the points on the map.Dave Johnson

5. When completed[X]Click to close the pop-up window at the bottom of the page.

Quick Tip: Just click on the point you added to the map and drag it to your new destination. You can also click (without dragging) a point to delete it.

How to measure distance with Google Maps on iPhone or Android

1. Launch the Google Maps app on your mobile device.

2. Press and hold the position on the map where you want to start the measurement. The red pin will fall.

Press and hold the map to drop the pin.Dave Johnson

3. Tap the dropped pin pop-up at the bottom of the screen.

Four.[距離の測定]Tap.

From the pin details page[距離の測定]Choose.Dave Johnson

5. When the pop-up disappears, move the map until the target is placed on top of the new location you want to measure. (Note that you are moving the map, not the points.) Then at the bottom of the screen[ポイントの追加]Tap. The distance is displayed at the bottom left of the screen.

6. If you want to measure longer or more complex paths, you can continue to add points. To do this, move the map again and you will see a new line with a new target.When you get to your favorite place, once again[ポイントを追加]Tap. A distance update is displayed for each new point.

Check the distance between all the points on the map at the bottom of the screen.Dave Johnson

7. When you’re done, tap the back arrow at the top left of the screen.

Quick Tip: You can’t move points you’ve added to the map, but at the top of the screen[元に戻す]You can delete the latest points by tapping the button. To start over, tap the 3-dot menu at the top right of the screen and[クリア]Choose.

