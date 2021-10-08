Google cracks down on climate change denial by targeting ads | WJHL





Posted by: KELVIN CHAN, Associated Press

Posted: October 8, 2021 / 9:11 am EDT / Updated: October 8, 2021 / 10:25 am EDT

File – In this September 24, 2019 file photo, a woman is walking under a Google sign on the Mountain View campus in California. On Thursday, October 7, 2021, Google will no longer allow digital advertising to promote false climate change claims. It appears next to the content of other publishers and wants to refuse money to those who make such claims and prevent the spread of false information on that platform. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu, File)

London (AP) Google wants to limit the earnings of climate change denialists and prevent the spread of false information on the platform, promoting false climate change claims or from such content We are cracking down on digital advertising used to make money.

The company said in a blog post Thursday that the new policy will also apply to YouTube. Last week, YouTube announced a thorough crackdown on false information about vaccines.

According to Google, we’ve heard directly from the growing number of advertising and publisher partners expressing concern about ads that appear or are advertised in parallel with inaccurate claims about climate change. Advertisers just don’t want to see ads next to this content.

According to Google, YouTube publishers and creators “do not want ads to promote these claims to appear on their pages or videos.

According to blog posts, this restriction prohibits the advertising and monetization of content that contradicts established scientific consensus on the existence and causes of climate change.

In addition to addressing publisher dissatisfaction, the change clearly counters profitable and profitable online influencers by advertising on YouTube videos promoting climate change denial theory. The purpose is to do.

The company said it would put restrictions on content that calls climate change hoaxes and denies that greenhouse gas emissions and human activity contribute to global warming over the long term.

Experts wondered if the changes would be effective.

How do they determine what false information (that is, lies) is, or simply incomplete or misleading information? Lisa Shipper, Researcher in Environmental and Social Sciences, Institute for Environmental Change, University of Oxford.

She quoted as an example of a clean energy image by a fossil fuel company. In a sense, these types of ads that suggest different kinds of truth can look harmless and at the same time help the company greenwash, which can be even more damaging, “says Shipper. ..

Google uses both automated tools and human reviewers to enforce the policy in November for publishers and YouTube creators, and in December for advertisers.

Advertising on content on other related topics, such as public discussions on climate policy, will continue to be permitted.

However, such discussions could be polarized, warned Steve Smith, executive director of Oxford’s Net Zero Climate Neutrality Research Program and CO2RE research hub for greenhouse gas removal.

As with climate science, online discussions on low-carbon energy, travel, and food are misleading, Smith said.

Google is one of the two leading players in the global digital advertising industry, generating $ 147 billion in advertising revenue last year. Another big player, Facebook, doesn’t list specific topics, including denial of climate change, but bans ads used to disseminate false information.

Earlier this week, Google unveiled new features aimed at helping users reduce their carbon dioxide emissions, including a search feature that displays low-emission flights.

The role played by social media giants in misinformation and its amplification has become a major concern for many. According to a Friday poll from the Pearson Institute and the Associated Press-NORC Public Relations Center, about 95% of Americans said that incorrect information was a problem when trying to access important information.

Facebook’s misinformation issue came into the limelight this week when former data scientist Francis Haugen turned into a whistleblower.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wjhl.com/news/national/google-cracks-down-on-ads-promoting-climate-change-denial/

