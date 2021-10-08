Google Executive wants to help Apple make text more secure between Android and iPhone users





Google executives are expanding open hands to help Apple adopt RCS, a new communication protocol called Rich Communication Services, on iPhones and iPads. It replaces standard SMS and improves cross-platform messaging capabilities.

In a tweet, Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s senior vice president of Android, mentioned a sub-tweet about the inconvenience of Android and “iPhone” users communicating via messages, “interrupting group chat in this way. You don’t have to. ” Lockheimer states that it hints at the RCS protocol that it has a “really clear solution” and offers “an open invitation to those who can do this right.” The “people” in question are references to Apple. ..

Google has been rolling out RCS for the past few years, and in July all three major carriers in the United States promised to adopt RCS. It has high quality photos and videos, voice messages, increased security, and better group chat compared to SMS.

With RCS, messaging communication between Android is fully end-to-end encrypted. In contrast, Android-to-iPhone communication, often referred to as the “green bubble,” is less secure because Apple doesn’t want to adopt RCS.

