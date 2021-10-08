Nintendos Switch OLED model is now available





Update October 8th 11:42 AM ET: Nintendos Switch OLED console inventory seems to be exhausted for the time being, but other retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon are preparing to release more. There may be. Please update this post as the situation progresses.

The latest version of the hugely popular Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch OLED model, is now available online. So far, they have appeared on GameStop, but soon became out of stock. However, some Verge staff have successfully purchased from Nintendo’s online shop. The secret to their success was tenacity and patience (and many refreshments that would otherwise seem hopeless). Of course, you’ll need to log in to your Nintendo Account to make purchases there.

Add retailers to be displayed online throughout the day. Best Buy is one of the few retailers who haven’t yet released inventory on the Switch OLED console launch date. Therefore, it is recommended that you open the page and have it ready. The same applies to Wal-Mart. Wal-Mart currently has landing pages for both white models and red and blue variations.

The Switch OLED model is the top end of Nintendo’s current console lineup and sells for $ 350, while the standard Switch model and the portable Switch Lite sell for $ 300 and $ 200, respectively. The new model boasts a significant screen upgrade to a larger 7-inch OLED panel that offers much better color quality and brightness. The switch also has other great features, such as a rugged kickstand with improved articulation, improved audio in handheld mode, and an Ethernet port built into the included dock. Its internal storage has also skyrocketed from 32GB to 64GB, but getting a microSD card like this 400GB SanDisk model for $ 49 on Amazon isn’t a bad idea yet.

Based on our review, Switch OLEDs may not provide a good reason to upgrade from a previous Switch, as they are faster or do not improve functionality when docked. That said, if you’re new to Switch owners or want the best handheld experience when you’re away from your TV, you should consider jumping.

Nintendo Switch OLED model (neon red and neon blue)

Classic neon red and neon blue color scheme for the new Nintendo Switch OLED model. It has a 7-inch OLED display and other improvements, but includes the familiar vibrant Joy-Con design introduced in the original Switch.

Required accessories, games, subscriptions

If you have the latest Nintendo console, there are plenty of games and optional accessories that we recommend you get, such as the excellent Nintendo Switch Pro controller and recent hits such as Metroid Dread. Below are some of our favorites.

Metroid dread

Launched with the Switch OLED model, the Metroid Dread is the fifth mainline entry for Nintendo’s renowned franchise. The 2D Side Crawler is a direct sequel to Game Boy Advance’s 2002 Metroid Fusion.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Even now, years after its launch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a masterpiece. It offers all the features of a traditional Zelda title, including challenging battles and puzzles, but with a gorgeous, open-world design.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo’s latest fighters let their beloved characters from the company franchise (and many characters from outside Nintendo’s own territory) fight each other.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

The full-size game controller is designed for the Nintendo Switch and is a more comfortable alternative to the Joy-Con controller.

