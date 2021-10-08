Marvel’s Avengers is now selling pay-to-win items after saying it isn’t





Marvel Avengers

Crystal dynamics

Marvels Avengers soars shortly after coming to the Game Pass and becomes one of the most played games on the Xbox, so you need to sunbathe in a pretty good week. Still, new controversy is pouring into the game, and it looks like Crystal Dynamics is specifically returning to that word about its microtransactions.

As of this week, the entire row of Avengers microtransaction stores is dedicated to a series of paid consumable boosts, from XP to in-game currencies for upgrades.

Consumables were introduced into the game a while back, but initially they were simply available for free. The first thing that was said about these was:

These may be available for free from the marketplace, and we were looking at other ways to get them.

There, they didn’t say that they would never be technically sold, but before that, Crystal Dynamics was clearer. When the Avengers debuted at E3 2019, they specifically stated that our promise to the community was not to have random loot boxes or pay-to-win scenarios.

Now we can discuss the definition of what it means to win in a PvE game like The Avengers, but it’s hard to justify what Crystal Dynamics did here. They used to reduce the natural XP gain because they said it was too overwhelming for players to level up so quickly. The 1-50 grind isn’t too bad yet, but the game has a Paragon-like system, and when you exceed 50, you can level up hundreds of more times to earn innate character bonuses. These bonuses improve attack, defense, and cooldown, making your character more powerful directly, even with most bonus caps of 15%.

Yes, if you don’t always have XP Boost active, you’re directly confusing yourself. These XP boosts stack with other benefits, so the 1.5x XP boosts sold in the store can turn 4xXP events into 6xXP events. If this is not the definition of sales force, I don’t know what it is. The same applies to other boosts that produce more material. This allows you to upgrade your gear more often and quickly. As long as every PvE game can have a winning scenario, I’ve considered this pay-to-win and yes, Crystal Dynamics says it’s back to their promise.

This is such an own goal and its madness. The Avengers had a moment to reach the Game Pass and didn’t have to throw the veteran community into such a tail spin. Again, the Avengers don’t really understand how to become a live service looter. For example, if Destiny sells a Flat XP booster or material generator for cash, the town will soon disappear. It’s like touching the hot stove of this community.

Marvel Avengers

CD

I’d like to hear some explanation from Crystal Dynamics about this move, but I don’t know the other justification. I wanted to make more money. Some say that if the game does this, it needs to be played completely free of charge, but that’s happening because transactions like the Xbox Game Pass are meaningless and can’t even solve the problem. I don’t know. Selling XP and materials in such free games is still bad.

I still support the Avengers, but I’m tired of seeing them make such mistakes. And this clearly breaks what they promised and, as a result, undermines the trust of the community. These consumables need to be killed yesterday.

