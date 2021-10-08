



Looking for the best .410 Ironhide build in Warzone? This lever action shotgun is packed with incredible punches and can blow off fully armored enemies with just two shots. The time to kill the speed of the best war zone guns has decreased in the last few months, but shotguns remain pretty much the same. Shotgun locations have never really been in battle royale games, but things can be different with .410 Ironhide.

The main reason people tend to choose the best SMG in the war zone over shotguns is that the shotgun takes too long to fire two shots. You can use the best .410 Ironhide outs to increase the damage output and rate of fire to mitigate this shortcoming as much as possible and make this weapon as effective as possible. Warzone Season 6 also introduced a grab assault rifle, bringing back the Black Ops series fan favorites.

Want to know how to unlock the .410 Ironhide? Shotguns are available in the free tier of the Season 6 Battle Pass. All you need to do is reach Tier 15 and unlock the .410 Ironhide. Once you have your weapon, here are the attachments you need to build the best .410 Ironhide out in Warzone.

BEST WARZONE .410 IRONHIDE LOADOUT

The best Warzone.410 Ironhide loadouts are:

Agency Choke 22.3 inch Reinforced Heavy SOF Target Digignator 7Rnd Tube Shotgun Stock

The agency choke works perfectly with the .410 Ironhide to increase the shotgun’s effective damage range, vertical recoil control, bullet speed, and even add sound suppression. Ironhide is designed with close combat in mind. I looked for an attachment that would improve the range of the weapon to give me a chance to fight at medium range.

Equipped with a 22.3 inch reinforced heavy barrel to further expand the damage range. This barrel also improves the rate of fire of the shotgun, reducing the time required between shots. Both the 22.3-inch reinforced heavy and agency chokes impair Ironhide’s maneuverability, which you rarely notice during combat.

The spread of Ironhide bullets is tight while aiming for that view, but certainly not for hip firing. Aiming as much as possible is important, but in the toughest moments when the player sneaks up on you, the SOF Target Digignator Laser Attachment is essential to significantly improve the accuracy of the shotgun’s hipfire.

7 Rnd Tube Magazine adds additional bullets to each clip. This is best if you are one shot away from defeating your opponent. We recommend using the STANAG 8 Rnd Tube, but we do not recommend this magazine as it impairs the shotgun’s aiming speed. Finally, shotgun stock improves weapon sprints and reduces firing time without disturbing the gun.

And that’s all you need to put together the best .410 Ironhide outs in Warzone. If you want to try Meta Setup, read the Best Warzone Loadout Drop Guide to use the best weapons in the game. Combine Ironhide with long-range assault rifles like the best C58 loadouts to cover all bases.

