UM is looking at the Montana Innovation Gateway Corridor at Montec in Missoula Collage





The University of Missoula (right) and the Montana Technology Enterprise Center (left) could be part of the proposed Montana Innovation Gateway Corridor. The 10-acre site will add new facilities to accommodate start-ups in the bioscience and technology industries. (UM photo)

A few years after the city authorities and the University of Montana discussed the concepts behind the technology corridor with local companies, parallel efforts emerged as the school and its technology partners turned to creating the innovation corridor. ..

Brigitta Miranda Freere, who oversees the Montana Technology Enterprise Center and executive director of the Montana World Trade Center, said the proposed innovation corridor would support additional biotechnology startups and other industries in the technology sector.

Earlier this year, Montec began seeking suggestions from developers interested in building new facilities at the University of Missoura and the Montec campus. The two facilities are lined up, but they weren’t planned as one, so we were able to make better use of the space.

Under this proposal, Miranda Freer said large-scale real estate would become the Montana Innovation Corridor Gateway. The 10-acre corridor is home to some of the best-in-class companies, from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies.

Miranda Freer said the Montana Innovation Corridor Gateway will undoubtedly help meet the infrastructure needs that are critical to fast-growing bioscience start-ups. Expanding teams to help researchers and other fledgling founders assess global market opportunities, secure funding, and overcome the complexity of startups to connect with peers and established businesses is.

Inimmune engineers are doing research in MonTECH’s lab. (Martin Kidston / Misura current file)

The facility also provides access to university resources, including technical testing equipment and nationally recognized professionals, she said.

Plans to build a large technology campus near downtown Missoura began to materialize in 2017. Those looking to cities where the tech industry and entrepreneurial ecosystem are growing have said that Montec has reached capacity and there is little room for new startups.

Early vision required an innovation corridor that stretched from Montec to West Broadway. There, we were able to partner with other businesses to redevelop some large properties.

The plan failed, but the promotion of the Innovation Corridor failed, and given the current momentum, the proposed 10-acre campus east of the city could become a reality.

UM is the economic engine of western Montana, and state business leaders know how important it is to strengthen this partnership, said UM spokesman Dave Kunz. With MonTEC taking the lead, we are committed to selecting developers and acting as quickly as possible to achieve this important project.

Miranda-Freer said the community advisory team would evaluate the suggestions from the developers and recommend finalists to proceed with the project later this fall. The selected developer owns and operates the facility under a land lease agreement.

Proponents believe that the new gateway will help foster young tech companies in Missoura, including those that currently occupy Montec, while at the same time creating room for new startups to develop and grow. Proponents believe that the impact can have positive economic consequences.

According to Miranda Freer, this creates a growth catalyst culture that we believe will provide an important path to the long-term sustainability of employment, fixed investment and UM’s ongoing economic development initiatives. increase. It’s not only good for Missoula, it’s good for Montana.

Missoura’s new Downtown Master Plan envisioned the redevelopment of Montec and the addition of new facilities to create a technology hub.

Missoula’s new Downtown Master Plan envisioned East Broadway as a gateway to integrate Missoula University with future university facilities. He also explained the potential of a technology hub for a complete technology campus.

The gateway is located on the campuses of the University of Montana and Missoula, across the river from the University of Montana. Proponents say the support provided by the university’s Accelerate Montana program can serve as a useful bonus.

The program serves businesses at all stages of growth, from idea generation to global expansion. According to the university, it reaches about 700 companies and entrepreneurs annually, bringing tens of millions of dollars in capital investment, grants and contracts to the state.

Accelerate Montana is rapidly emerging as an engine of state entrepreneurship and business development, said UM President Cess Bodonal. Over the next few years, the Montana Innovation Corridor Gateway will serve as a model for university-led public-private partnership development.

