Genshin Impact Dev MiHoYo Opens Honkai: Star Rail RPG Beta





Illustration: miHoYo

Yesterday, Genshin Impact developer miHoYo announced that the sign-up for the closed beta of the new game Honkai: StarRail will begin today. Set in the same universe as the popular mobile game “Honkai Impact 3rd”, it was announced that Starrail will be available on both mobile and PC.

Honkai Impact 3rd is a mobile gacha game set in an apocalyptic environment where a supernatural girl named Valkyrie has to fight the powerful forces that cause monsters and natural disasters. Honkai is a third-person action game in which players use a combination of various abilities to defeat machine-like monsters. Eventually I received the official PC port in 2019.

From the trailer, Starrail looks like an action game with some tactical elements. However, screenshots on the official website show that you can play up to 4 characters at a time, which seems to be a turn-based RPG. The trailer’s visuals and art style seem to be more like Genshin than the main sea.

The website has already revealed the character biographies of the eight characters. Some of them are researchers and others were previously military-related. Some of the listed characters have appeared in the launch trailer, so it’s very likely that some of them are playable. So far, only the names of Japanese voice actors have been revealed.

Star Rail was first hinted at when miHoYo registered the Honkai: Star Rail trademark in July this year. It was officially announced on the official Twitter account three days ago. On the day of the announcement, an animated video showing the nameless space train was posted on YouTube.

Honkai: The release date for Star Rail has not been announced, but the announcement page contains a sign-up link. Beta testers are randomly selected and the stored data will be deleted after the test. Currently, the end date for closed beta sign-up has not been confirmed.

