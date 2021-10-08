The Avengers have added XP boost to the in-game store and no one is happy





Even the Hulk is angry and he is usually very nice. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Last week, Marvel’s Avengers was added to the Xbox Game Pass and quickly became one of the most played games on the console. Perhaps taking advantage of this positive momentum, the Avengers will be adding a paid XP booster to their cash shops this week. This is what the developers promised not to do last year.

We also promised that the content available for real money at Marvel’s Avengers is an aesthetic only addition and will keep the game fresh for the next few years. I’m reading an article about gear and cosmetics posted on the game’s official website last year. That’s all about that commitment. As of this morning, the in-game marketplace is selling experience boosters in three different flavors in exchange for currencies purchased with real money.

The first one is free. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Players can purchase a 1.5x boost that lasts for a week, three days, or a day. In addition to these available boosts, players can also collect a 2-hour free boost so they can experience the first fleeting taste of additional XP for free before paying for the next hit. .. The most expensive and longest lasting boost is 500 credits, which is the equivalent of $ 5 in-game currency.

As you can imagine, Avengers players, especially those who have experienced Crystal Dynamics, the leveling slowdown developer implemented in March of this year, aren’t happy. As you know, developers have said that people are leveling too fast. This can be confusing and overwhelming for new players. Apparently, unless those players pay for it. This is certainly not an example of how developers are making it difficult to sell means that make something difficult. It would be insidious.

The best intentions of Crystal Dynamics and Square Enixs are certain, but people are angry. Twitter is angry. Reddit is angry. The steam is angry. Hell, I’m angry. It’s not exactly for winning, as there’s no competitive side of the Avengers, but it’s definitely not superficial.

My favorite angry person is the thread poster Redditor Neo Valkyrion. What if the Avengers weren’t a greedy profit engine? This is the closest chef ever to kiss a post. It’s Square Enix’s fault.

