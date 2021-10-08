According to Google Trends, this is the most searched Halloween candy





As summer ends and autumn begins, store shelves begin to fill with different types of Halloween candies.

Candy corn is often a joke, but it may be more popular than people think.

Google Trends has released a Halloween blog post explaining all the trends this season. The results are based on Google user search terms that the site uses to identify the item that the user is looking for.

Most Searched Halloween Candy

Many of the results are not so surprising. For example, this year’s top costume trends include “Squid Games” and “Venom.” Both of these properties are currently popular on TV and movies, so it’s no wonder they’re popular now.

But when it comes to candies, Google Trends has revealed some surprising results.

According to US maps, the most searched Halloween candy before the holidays is candy corn. The map also revealed that candy corn is the most searched candy in 40 states across the country. M & M came in second and became the most searched candy in 10 states.

According to the Google map, there was no candy in 3rd place.

The results were analyzed by The Takeout. This explains that the results are for the most searched candy terms based on the raw search data. Other outlets found distinctly different results by analyzing the data for the most uniquely searched candy terms.

The blog post also revealed the scariest movies most searched. Not surprisingly, the movie people are most searching for before and after Halloween is John Carpenter’s original “Halloween” in 1978.

