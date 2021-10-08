Tesla moves to Texas, five more points from the annual meeting





Electric vehicle pioneer Tesla has relocated its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas, saying land prices in California are limiting growth there.

Automakers hosted an annual meeting on Thursday at Austin’s new car manufacturing facility. Shareholders soon learned that they wanted to do more in Austin than just build cars.

Annual meetings can be boring. However, this is usually not a word related to Tesla (ticker: TSLA). This meeting was not disappointing. In addition to the big news on the move, it held some interesting bites for Tesla bulls and bears.

Here are six things Barron’s pointed out.

Tesla’s board of directors will continue to be a family relationship.

The first potential drama from the conference dealt with CEO Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal. Shareholder services company ISS recommended that Tesla investors vote against the re-election of Kimbal Musk to the board. The deputy advisor was having trouble with how Tesla reached board compensation. However, shareholders will not listen and Kimbal Musk will continue to serve on the board.

Another notable result from a regular business dealing with employee relationships. Some shareholder proposals dealing with employee representatives and arbitration have been rejected. Shareholder proposals that are voted against are not surprising. However, employee relations became a watchdog for Tesla investors after a judge gave former workers $ 137 million for facing racial abuse that Tesla said they ignored. Tesla said it responded to employee complaints.

Tesla knows that competition is coming.

Musk said early on in the prepared remarks that all manufacturers would manufacture electric vehicles. Eventually, all manufacturers will manufacture self-driving cars.

Musk plans to compete for superiority in manufacturing and software required for more advanced driving functions. In addition, Tesla has accepted to license autonomous driving technology to other automakers. Musk does not believe that Tesla is the only one with autonomous driving capabilities.

Of course, many other automakers have their own self-driving platforms. General Motors (GM) announced on Wednesday a state-of-the-art system called Ultra Cruise.

I need more batteries.

Musk sent a bright message to the battery supplier. He said we would buy because there are so many cells you want to make and supply to us at an affordable price. I want to increase it 100%, which is good for me.

It’s not all about cars. Tesla also requires batteries for stationary power products such as power walls and utility-scale megapacks. Musk believes that the demand for stationary power batteries will eventually be as high as the demand for automobile batteries.

Tesla is good at math.

Tesla calculates 200 square miles of solar panels, and a 1 square mile battery is enough to power the entire United States. Frankly, that calculation is a strange way to express your needs. It is difficult for investors to digest. Still, it shows an opportunity for Musk to build his company.

Tesla headquarters will move to Texas.

After the normal business was over, Musk went on stage and announced Shocker about his move to Austin.

Musk carefully pointed out that Tesla would not leave California, but added that land prices limit the size of his organization’s ability to grow in California.

Don’t expect a rise in stock prices on Friday.

Tesla’s annual meeting often causes large price fluctuations in both directions. After the 2020 annual meeting, stock prices fell 10%. After the June 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the stock price fell 3.6%. Tesla’s share price rose 9.7% after its June 2018 annual meeting. The safest bet may be a volatile day trading with Tesla shares on Friday.

Tesla’s inventory has been strong recently. Last month’s market share was up about 5.4%. Shares rose 1.4% on Thursday. The S & P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% and 1%, respectively.

Tesla shares are down 1.2% on Friday noon trading. The S & P 500 is flat.

