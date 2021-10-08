Google Fiber Expands to Another Salt Lake County Community





South Jordan, Utah (ABC4) – Yet another Salt Lake County community will have access to Google Fiber.

Since 2015, Google Fiber has expanded across Wasatch Front. It started in Provo, expanded to Salt Lake City, and then to several other cities.

South Jordan announced on Friday that it passed a resolution allowing Google Fiber to access the city’s public roads and install network equipment.

Excited to have another internet provider in South Jordan, says Mayor Dawn Ramsey. Our residents and businesses are looking for more choices and our city council is pleased to play that role in making it happen.

In 2022, Google Fiber Utah will begin installing fiber along the city’s roads.

Jacob Brace, Google Fiber Government and Community Affairs Manager, said he continued to expand his network throughout Wasatch Front. We look forward to connecting South Jordan residents to the fast and reliable internet and will begin offering services in some areas in early 2022.

Google Fiber will begin notifying residents and businesses before work in the area begins and when broadband internet services will be available.

According to South Jordan City spokesman Rachel Van Cleeve, Google Fiber will strive to reduce disruption and impact to residents by using smaller trenches.

In July, Google Fiber announced that it plans to complete its first construction in Salt Lake City and is preparing to begin construction work in North Salt Lake and Woods Cross. Google Fiber is also building or building a presence in South Salt Lake, Taylorsville, Milk Creek, and Holiday.

