Are Tesla and Texas a perfect match? That suspicious.





Tesla’s move from Silicon Valley to Texas makes a lot of sense. The company’s CEO, Elon Musk, and the conservative legislators who run the state share a libertarian philosophy in favor of regulation and low taxes. There is also room for companies with great ambitions to grow in Texas.

Mr Musk said at Tesla’s annual meeting at a new plant near the Texas capital on Thursday that there was a limit to how big it could be in the Bay Area. Our factory here in Austin is 5 minutes from the airport and 15 minutes from downtown.

But Texas may not be the natural choice for Mr. Musk to do so.

Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the global transition to sustainable energy, and its customers include many who want a sporty car that does not emit greenhouse gases from its tailpipes. Said. However, Texas is run by conservatives who are skeptical or opposed to tackling climate change. They also provide strong protection for the state’s large oil and gas industry.

Also, despite the state’s business-friendly reputation, Tesla cannot sell vehicles directly to customers there due to legislation that protects car dealerships that Tesla is not using.

In February, a rare winter storm disrupted Texas’ power grid, leaving millions of people losing electricity and heat for days. According to many energy experts, state leaders quickly erroneously sought to condemn Tesla’s growing business, renewable energy blackouts.

This shows that the Green New Deal will be a deadly deal for the United States, Governor Greg Abbott said of the Fox News power outage. This shows that not only Texas but also other states need fossil fuels to be able to warm their homes in the winter and cool them in the summer.

Musk, who has lived in Texas since last year, seems to have a very different view on Thursday, suggesting that renewable energy can actually protect people from power outages.

I was actually in Austin for a snowstorm in a house without electricity, lighting, electricity, heating, or the internet, he said. This lasted for several days. But with solar and power walls, there would have been lighting and electricity.

Tesla calls solar panels and batteries one of the products homeowners and businesses use to store renewable energy for use when the sun goes down, when electricity prices are high, or during power outages. Is a major manufacturer of. The company reported revenue of $ 1.3 billion from sales of solar panels and batteries in the first half of this year.

Musk’s announcement that Tesla will relocate its headquarters in Palo Alto, California, had little detail. For example, it is not clear how many workers will move to Austin. In addition to its factory in Fremont, a short drive from its headquarters, it is unclear whether the company will maintain its R & D business in California and has announced that it will expand. According to the Silicon Valley Area Studies, the company has approximately 750 employees in Palo Alto and a total of approximately 12,500 employees in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Has been updated

October 2021 August, Eastern Standard Time 1:30 pm

Abbott doubled his fossil fuel use after a power outage that killed dozens of people due to hypothermia and smoke inhalation.

In a letter to state regulators in July, the Governor told the Public Utility Commission the state’s energy market to promote the development and maintenance of suitable and reliable power sources such as natural gas, coal and nuclear power. Instructed to encourage.

Abbott also ordered the accelerated development of transmission projects to increase connections between natural gas, coal and nuclear power plants. Texas operates its own power grid managed by the Texas Electrical Reliability Council to circumvent federal surveillance. Many energy experts say the deal limited the state’s ability to import electricity from elsewhere in February.

The governor also ordered regulators to charge suppliers of reliability charges for wind and solar energy. Because, given the natural fluctuations of the wind and the sun, the supplier could not guarantee that it would be able to supply power when needed.

Mr. Abbots’ letter does not mention battery storage.

Texas has no obligation to clean energy, but it has become one of the country’s leaders in the use of solar and wind power, primarily driven by the low cost of renewable energy. The state produces more wind energy than any other state.

Tesla has also struggled for years to find a way to sell cars directly to the Texans.

Like some other states, Texas has long had legislation that protects car dealers by banning car makers, including Tesla, from selling directly to consumers. The company’s largest market, California, has long allowed the company to sell cars directly to buyers.

Tesla has showrooms around Texas, but employees aren’t even allowed to discuss prices with future buyers, and showrooms can’t accept or process orders. Texas people can buy Tesla online and pick up their vehicle at the service center.

When the Austin plant, which includes a new pickup truck that Tesla calls Cybertruck, begins production of vehicles, those vehicles must leave the state before they can be delivered to Texas customers.

Tesla has been lobbying for years to change the law, but has made little progress, mainly because car dealers have a great deal of political influence in Texas.

State legislators have proposed to change the law, but no effort has been made, including during the legislative session that ended this year. With Tesla moving to Austin and starting car production in a factory with thousands of employees, Mr. Musk may have enough political influence to bring Congress to action. However, Texas lawmakers meet only every two years, so it can take at least 2023 for a company’s customers to receive a car directly from a Texas factory.

Michael Webber, a professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, said Musk’s decision to move to Texas may have been partly influenced by his ability to force the state to amend the law.

The Texas car market is the second largest car market in the United States after California, so if you’re selling cars, it makes sense to get closer to your customers, Webber said. The Texas car market is particularly difficult outside the city due to legislative barriers.

Susan C. Beechie contributed to the research.

