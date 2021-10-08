Click here for where to buy Nintendo Switch





The Nintendo Switch, like most consoles during a pandemic, was once undersupplied. Thankfully, retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart regularly stock Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite in multiple color configurations and models, giving them ample opportunity to buy Nintendo’s versatile consoles. increase.

I was observing the entire web to find places to buy Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite (a portable-only version of the console), the new Nintendo Switch OLED models, and the bundles that seemed to be great deals. ..

Where can I buy Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite now? At Amazon, you can buy a 64GB SanDisk Micro SD card for $ 314, in addition to the latest Nintendo Switch model with a gray Joy-Con. If you’re considering an upgrade, Amazon offers two additional bundles. One with a 128GB SanDisk MicroSD card costs $ 322 and the other with a 256GB SanDisk MicroSD card costs $ 344. You can buy an updated Nintendo Switch model with a gray Joy-Con or red and blue Joy-Con for $ 300 on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target. Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition can also be purchased from Nintendo and most other retailers. Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and B & H Photo are all available in stock for Nintendo Switch Lite in a variety of colors for $ 200. If you don’t object to buying a used or refurbished console, check out GameStop. Another highlight is Nintendo’s online store. Here you will often find a refurbished Switch console. Nintendo is currently offering a second-generation Nintendo Switch for $ 260 with a gray Joy-Con in addition to most of the Switch Lite’s color configurations. Where can I buy Nintendo Nintendo Switch OLED now?

The Nintendo Switch OLED was officially launched today for $ 350 on October 8th and has many improvements. In particular, it has a vibrant 7-inch OLED display and an improved kickstand that offers much higher stability. The speakers are a bit bigger, the touch is clearer, and there is a wired Ethernet port built directly into the dock.

At the time of this writing, Nintendo Switch OLED was only available on Best Buy, but both Gamestop, Amazon, and Nintendo had hybrid consoles available at launch. If you use the Best Buy route, be sure to log in to your store account before adding your account to your cart.

Nintendo Switch OLED model (neon red and neon blue)

Classic neon red and neon blue color scheme for the new Nintendo Switch OLED model. It has a 7-inch OLED display and other improvements, but includes the familiar vibrant Joy-Con design introduced in the original Switch.

What accessories do I need to buy for Nintendo Switch?

Frankly, Switch comes with everything you need to get started. However, some additional purchases will help you get a little more out of your console and, in some cases, definitely help you survive the wear you can tolerate.

SanDisk 200GB microSD card

The Nintendo Switch comes with 32GB of internal storage, so it’s not too far when it comes to downloading games. Adding a 200GB microSD card is a smart and relatively affordable way to enhance your storage.

First, the MicroSD card helps expand the switch’s default 32GB of storage. Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers regularly sell cards with up to 512GB of storage for about $ 70. A 400GB microSD card costs about $ 49, but the download size for each game ranges from 1GB to tens of gigabytes, and the card has plenty of space to store some of them.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

The full-size game controller is designed for the Nintendo Switch and is a more comfortable alternative to the Joy-Con controller.

Let’s briefly explain the controller. The Switch Joy-Cons have a slightly unconventional look. Still, some Super Mario Party titles require you to play Joy-Con, but ProController is a great alternative for playing most Switch games. If you’re looking for a Switch Pro controller, Walmart sells the Switch Pro controller for $ 59, a $ 11 discount from its regular retail price. Although both Amazon and GameStop currently have controllers available in full MSRP.

The switch does not include a screen protector, so make it one of the first to buy. Photo courtesy of Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Then get a tempered glass screen cover. The Switch and Switch Lite displays are covered in plastic and are required to be scratched as soon as they are taken out of the box. Save your broken heart with an affordable, easy-to-apply glass cover on Amazon.

If you want to play online with your friends, make sure your saves are backed up in the cloud, and if you want to access on-demand gaming slate from the days of the original Nintendo and SNES consoles, get a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. You need to get it. $ 20 per year for one user of the console and $ 35 per year for up to eight users of different consoles.

Currently, Eneva offers a one-year individual membership discount for about $ 21.

