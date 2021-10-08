Comparison of plausible numbers with Google Analytics





I saw this blog post the other day. 58% of HackerNews, Reddit, and tech-savvy audiences block Google Analytics. It’s a fascinating title for me. I have literally had Google Analytics on this site since the day I launched it. We tend to see a slight increase each year, but we also recognize that ad blocking usage (and common third-party script blocks) will increase over time. So isn’t there more growth than can be easily visualized in Google Analytics?

The level of Google Analytics blocking depends on your industry, your audience, your device, and your individual website. A previous survey found that less than 10% of visitors block Google Analytics on foodie and lifestyle sites, while more than 25% block it on technology-focused sites.

Marko looked at the three-day data on his website when there were trend posts on both Hacker News and Reddit. From there, 58% was born. A plausible analysis reported a unique visitor of 50.9k, and Google Analytics reported 21.1k. (Google Analytics calls them “users”.)

I had to try this myself. If you’re literally doubling the traffic that Google Analytics says, you’ll want to know that. That’s why I installed Plausible on this site last week (with a 30-day unlimited free trial).

The plausible data are:

And here is the Google Analytics data for the same exact period.

It’s easier to digest at the table.

MetricPlausibleGoogle AnalyticsUnique Visitors973k841kPageviews1.4m1.5mBounce Rate82% 82% Visit Duration1m 31s1m 24s

So … the big picture isn’t clear. On the one hand, Plausible reports 15% more unique visitors than Google Analytics. Definitely not double, but more! But as far as raw traffic is concerned (which is really important to me as an advertising site), Plausible reports 5% less traffic. So it’s still not quite clear to me what the real story is.

I think Plausible is pretty good software. Easy to install. A simple and nice chart. Very affordable.

Plausible is also third-party JavaScript

Basically, it’s not well known, so I’m sure few people block Plausible’s JavaScript because it’s not Google. But it’s still third-party JavaScript and can be blocked as easily as any other. This is not a radically different way to measure traffic.

The basic difference is something like Netlify Analytics, where the data comes from the server logs that can’t be blocked (this was mentioned earlier). This has its own problems, such as Netlify counting bots and Google Analytics not. Maybe the best bet is something like server-side Google Analytics? That’s far more technical debt than I have prepared. Sure, it’s a lot harder than hitting a script tag on the page.

Multiple sources

It felt strange to have multiple analysis tracks on the site at the same time. It’s even stranger if you’re doing things like tracking custom events. If I’m going to keep doing it all on the client side, I’ll probably reach for something like analytics designed to abstract it. However, I prefer the idea of ​​sending data from the client once and then sending it on the server side if it needs to be moved to multiple locations. This is basically the whole assumption of Segment, which is expensive, but you can self-host it or perhaps create your own without much problem. It seems wise to me to reduce the amount of data that goes through the network and make it first-party JavaScript.

