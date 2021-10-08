VTS was selected for the 2021 Real Estate Technology Award (RETAS). Received the most prestigious award at Proptech.





VTS celebrates incredible achievements with an annual award from CREtech

New York, NY–NewsDirect–VTS

VTS Commercial Real Estate Industry (CRE) Leading Leasing, Marketing, Asset Management and Tenant Experience Platform Announces Winner of 8th Real Estate Technology Awards (RETAS) in Mature Growth Category .. CREtech (www.cretech.com) is a community of world-leading professionals dedicated to innovation in the real estate sector.

Nick Lomit, CEO of VTS, is honored to be recognized as a RETAS Grand Prix winner, “said the true testimony of both the value of real estate technology at CRE and the growing contribution of VTS. .. Innovation and potential industry. We look forward to seeing what comes to VTS, which continues to navigate the world since COVID-19.

Colliers-sponsored #RETAS is a major international award for excellence in CRE technology. This award recognizes cutting-edge companies that have played an essential role in advancing industry technology throughout the year. The award was opened to start-ups and technology companies servicing the industry, backed by leading voices and ideological leaders in the CRE technology industry. VTS has been carefully selected as a winner by the #RETAS Elite Jury, which includes leading VCs, angel investors, corporate investors and sort leaders in the commercial real estate technology industry.

Since its inception, VTS’s mission has been to become CRE’s latest operating system. It is currently the industry standard used by more than 45,000 CRE professionals for centralized operations, powerful digital marketing and intelligent investment with real-time market data, providing solutions to all sectors of the industry. Prior to VTS, CRE did not have a centralized platform for data, supported by disorganized spreadsheet and napkin transactions. Today, the VTS platform captures the industry’s largest first-party data sources and provides real-time insights that facilitate faster, informed decision-making and connectivity throughout the transaction and asset lifecycle.

During 2021, technology companies have made great strides. In January 2021, VTS continued to regularly distribute the major monthly VTS Office Demand Index (VODI). Following successful launches in New York City and Boston, in February 2021 VTS announced the launch of a VTS Marketplacefree online office listing site dedicated to tenant brokers in Washington, DC. In February 2021, VTS also released its second annual 2021 VTS Global Office Landlords Report. This introduces a new study on the strategies landlords are using to navigate COVID-19 and beyond. In March 2021, VTS acquired Rise Buildings, a real estate management and tenant experience technology company used by top landlords such as Blackstone, Hines and CIM Group, and continues its journey to modernize the entire property class experience of landlords and tenants. I announced that. In July 2021, VTS announced that the now rebranded VTS Rise has become the most adopted tenant experience technology. As of July 1, 2021, VTS Rise manages +300 million square feet of 161 cities and more than 500 buildings around the world. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, VTS has hired +150 new employees. This highlights the impact of software that enables the industry to prosper as well as survive in a pandemic.

Click here for more information on Real Estate Tech Awards.

About VTS

VTS is a leading commercial real estate leasing, marketing, wealth management, and tenant experience platform that enables the industry to make transactions and deliver real-time data. The VTS platform captures the industry’s largest first-party data sources and provides real-time insights that facilitate faster, informed decisions and connections throughout the transaction and asset lifecycle. VTS Data, the industry’s first forward-looking market dataset, and VTS Market and Marketplace, the industry’s first integrated online marketing solution, provide landowners, brokers and tenants with unmatched visibility into real-time market information. , Provides a direct connection to execute larger transactions. Speed ​​and intelligence at every point in the planning, marketing, leasing, and asset management cycles. VTS Rise is the industry’s most comprehensive tenant experience solution, providing occupants, building operators and visitors with an immersive technology-enabled experience. Over 60% of US Class A office space, and 12B square feet of office, retail, and industrial real estate worldwide are managed on the VTS platform. VTS’s user base includes over 45,000 CRE professionals, including prominent industry leaders such as Blackstone, Brookfield Properties, LaSalle Investment Management, Hines, Boston Properties, Oxford Properties, JLL and CBRE. For more information on VTS and our open role, please visit www.vts.com.

About CREtech

CREtech is rethinking real estate. We are the largest international community of professionals dedicated to innovation in the real estate sector. Our mission is to help the industry embrace, hire and look to the future. Our intelligence, streaming, event and consulting platforms inspire the next generation of ideas, processes and people to defend the world’s largest asset class. Details: CREtech +, CREtech Consulting, CREtech Climate. # # #

