Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Becomes Partner of Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Center





CPI, a deep tech innovation organization, and a partner at the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Center have collaborated with global biopharmacy company Alnylam. Alnylam will join the industry leader’s third Grand Challenge (GC3) consortium to help overcome barriers to scalable, affordable and sustainable production of oligonucleotides.

With 20 years of leadership in the development of new oligonucleotide therapies built on Nobel Prize-winning discoveries, Alnylam shifts its manufacturing approach to existing GC3 industry partners Novartis, Exactmer, and AstraZeneca. It will be an exciting addition to the project that will bring you. Transformational treatment.

Oligonucleotides are short strands of modified DNA or RNA that can modify the expression of proteins associated with a variety of diseases in a highly targeted manner. Oligonucleotide therapy has already been approved for use in some rare hereditary diseases, but it also helps with more common diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and hypertension, which affect more than 20 million people worldwide. There is a possibility.

Oligonucleotide therapy has also been shown to be successful in treating high LDL cholesterol levels. In September 2021, NICE recommended that the LDL cholesterol-lowering therapy, Incrisilane, be used in certain high-risk patients with cardiovascular disease. Following an agreement between Novartis and the NHS, Incrisilane will be used to treat approximately 300,000 eligible people in the UK over the next three years.

The oligonucleotide therapeutic market has great potential and is projected to be worth $ 7.23 billion by 2024. However, it is difficult to produce oligonucleotides easily, inexpensively, and on a large scale using current technology. This poses a challenge to make these life-changing therapies available to everyone who needs them.

GC3 now brings together leaders in the oligonucleotide therapy industry, including Alnylam, to improve manufacturing processes and counter the biggest barriers to scale-up of production.

Alnylam is a US-based company that has been an industry leader in RNA interference (RNAi) treatment since its establishment in 2002. The market has an extensive portfolio of oligonucleotide therapies, with ongoing development of genetic drugs, cardiometabolic disorders, and CNS / eyeballs. Alnylam’s expertise in diseases, infectious diseases, and oligonucleotides is invaluable to GC3.

Alnylam joins the consortium at an exciting time. GC3 has already achieved its first important milestone. Complete baseline synthesis of the two target oligonucleotides and use Exactmers Nanostar Sieve technology to create a gram of sample molecule. The consortium also plans to develop two promising enzymatic approaches and use these new technologies to produce several kilograms of oligonucleotide products.

CPI is uniquely positioned to lead the project with extensive experience and expertise in facilitating pharmaceutical manufacturing, including state-of-the-art facilities under construction at the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Innovation Center in Renfrewshire, Scotland. CPI’s Grand Challenges model integrates the pharmaceutical industry and its supply chain to identify and overcome key industry hurdles, reducing drug manufacturing time, resources, and costs for patients, the environment, and the economy.

Dave Tudor, Managing Director of CPI’s Center for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Innovation, said:

We are excited to work with Alnylam, one of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies known for its pioneering developments in oligonucleotide manufacturing. This partnership complements Grand Challenge 3’s expertise and enables projects to be delivered more efficiently, resulting in faster solutions to the pharmaceutical market.

Al Boyle, Chief Technical Operations and Quality Officer at Alnylam, said:

We are very pleased to participate in MMIC’s 3rd Grand Challenge Project and work with CPI, Novartis, Exactor and AstraZeneca. Solid-phase synthesis of oligonucleotides has been very successful in enabling the commercialization of our siRNA products. The goal of this Grand Challenge to revolutionize the manufacturing process of oligonucleotide therapies is crucial to the future of medicine. The success of this Grand Challenge will help innovators advance the potential of oligonucleotide therapy to a wider patient population, enabling larger scale, lower cost and sustainable production.

Renfrewshire’s Center for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Innovation is a collaboration between CPI, the University of Strathclyde, the British Institute for Research and Innovation, Scottish companies, and founding industry partners AstraZeneca and GSK.

The consortium aims to develop future drug manufacturing processes, enabling more agile and responsive drug supply chains through improved manufacturing processes. This will allow large-scale proof of new disruptive technologies in a GMP environment. This will enable rapid adoption of next-generation processes that reduce risk, reduce costs and save time, enabling a healthier society and a stronger UK economy.

The center has a collaborative culture of innovation and state-of-the-art equipment that enables industry, academia, healthcare providers and regulators to work together to tackle challenges and maximize technology opportunities within the pharmaceutical supply chain. increase.

