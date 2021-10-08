11 games that feel brand new on Nintendo Switch OLED





The new switch hardware OLED display is a major upgrade to the original hardware.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the successor to the original version of the hybrid console. Functionally the same, but with the addition of an OLED screen and improved audio, it provides a much more immersive experience when played in the console’s signature handheld mode, whether you’re still checking out. Regardless, you can get a deeper understanding of the game.

Having elaborated on the interesting aspects of Switch OLED in the review, this summary wanted to highlight the current Switch game choices that feel new when played in Switch OLED handheld mode. Switch OLED isn’t a more powerful system than its predecessor, but its improved screen and audio experience is a great way to get the best out of your existing library of Switch games.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Breath of the Wild is still one of Nintendo Switch’s definitive games, and even better with the new OLED model.

Five years after its release, Breath of the Wild remains a typical Switch game. Combining the classic sense of adventure known in the Zelda series with the exploration of a large open world, Breath of the Wild is a great achievement that players are still spending hours on. In addition, it was an excellent exhibit of the original switch function, and it was possible to seamlessly switch between handheld mode and TV mode. Play Breath of the Wild on Switch OLED in handheld mode to bring out the colorful and pictorial visual style of the game and immerse yourself in a richer audio experience.

Metroid dread

Metroid Dread is a great return to the form of the classic Metroid series.

Nintendo

Launched with Switch OLED, Metroid Dread is a great companion game of new hardware. Focusing on Samus Aran and her mission to explore a huge, labyrinthine world while expanding her abilities, Dread is a great addition to the classic 2D Metroid that debuted on the original Nintendo entertainment system. It is a return. In many respects, playing Metroid Dread on Switch OLED gave us the same intimacy as when bundled with games such as Metroid Fusion and Game Boy Advance’s Zero Mission. Immersing yourself in the settings and mood of Metroid Dread is the highlight of the game, and entering the zone when playing the game on the new OLED screen can provide a thrilling moment of action.

Read: Metroid Dread Review: 2021 Pikmin 3 Deluxe One of the best action games

Pikmin 3 Deluxe blends strategy and action gameplay while commanding a herd of alien plants.

Nintendo

The Pikimin was great on the Wii U, and the switch port allows you to use these Joy-Cons as a movement-sensitive Wii remote in desktop mode. With a larger screen and a better kickstand, OLED switches can be a lot more fun than previous switches.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a stellar fighter that makes you feel even better with Switch OLED.

Nintendo

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is still one of the best party games on Nintendo Switch, a chaotic, fast-paced slug fest starring a roster of characters from the entire Pantheon game icon. The large screen and bright visuals of Switch OLED make playing in handheld mode easier and more comfortable than ever, allowing you to really hone and sharpen your fighting skills with your favorite fighters.

City of Anger 4

The Streets of Rage 4’s 2D visual style is great for movement, and the Switch OLED enhances the details.

DotEmu / Sega

The unexpected resurgence of Sega’s Streets of Rage series in the fourth entry saw one of the best action games in a few years. Streets of Rage 4 is a return to the retro era of games, with 2D gameplay and hand-drawn visuals that showcase many styles and personalities. The Nintendo Switch OLED brings out the impeccable presentation of SOR4 and provides a much sharper and cleaner look when played in handheld mode.

Clubhouse game

With 51 games in one package, Clubhouse Games is perfect for the bright, big screen of Nintendo Switch OLED.

Nintendo

Editing Nintendo board games is strangely good and very extensive. This is for multiplayer and usually makes the most sense on TV. This works much better with the OLED Switch’s tabletop mode. The kickstand can be moved to multiple angles, helping multiple players get together on the go.

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey brings famous heroes to all sorts of vibrant and colorful places, all of which look great on Switch OLED.

Nintendo

Super Mario Odyssey is one of the best 3D Mario games of our time, and even better with Switch OLED. Like Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey stands as the game that best represents the strengths of the console. Playing with Switch OLED has increased the immersive feeling when jumping into a journey through the world of Mario. As one of the most visually diverse games in the Super Mario series, take our step while exploring the many worlds of the game by experiencing platform actions on OLED screens and improving audio. Brought a wonderful spring.

Luigi Mansion 3

Luigi Mansion 3 is relaxing with Switch OLED.

Nintendo

This detail-rich ghost hunting game is still one of the best Switch games and has a great co-op mode. Needing a larger, more vibrant display is just a detailed experience. It’s easy to find small clues and ghost signs without squinting (and working in desktop mode is finally fun).

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Fire Emblem: Three House is a spectacular RPG that determines the fate of three different kingdoms.

Nintendo

Text-heavy games like this epic tactical RPG were difficult to play with the small switches on the screen. Sure, maybe our eyes are old. But if you boot it on an OLED Switch, it’s much easier to read.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a stunning exhibit that demonstrates the strengths of Switch OLED.

Nintendo

The best-selling Nintendo Switch game is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, for good reason. Featuring an all-star roster of Nintendo’s most iconic characters, it focuses racing action on an arcade-style approach-it’s hard to pick up and master. This is one of the fastest and most thrilling racing games on Nintendo Switch. The improved audio and visual presentation provided by Switch OLED gives the game a great sense of speed as it barrels through a race track armed with spiked turtle shells and bananas. If you’re still worried about Switch OLED, try playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This is a great exhibit of new hardware.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: One of Nintendo Switch’s most cozy and engaging games, New Horizons will be even more engrossing and heartwarming when played on the flashy new OLED screen.

Nintendo

If there was one game that I felt was just right in Switch’s handheld mode, it was definitely Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There was also an AC edition of Switch Lite. New Horizons was one of the incredible comforts of 2020, and it’s still a fascinating game that sinks for hours. Playing Animal Crossing with Switch, OLED actually brings out a cozy and warm atmosphere with a relaxed and positive atmosphere in every corner of the island. So if you’ve got Switch OLED and haven’t returned to the game for a while, you can make a good excuse to visit the villagers. They will surely miss you.

