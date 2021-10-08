Google Pixel 6 — 4 Questions Prior to the Pixel Event





With so many Google Pixel 6 leaks flying around, it’s hard to know what Google will see when hosting a Pixel event on October 19th. However, there are still some important questions.

The basic hardware that makes up the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been completely leaked and in some cases officially released, but there are still questions about the display, the new Tensor chipset, and the unlocking of the face. Moreover, no one has yet been able to figure out how the phone actually holds and uses it.

According to a recent leak, the regular Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a dual-lens rear camera with a 50MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP self-cam, a 4,614 mAh battery, and up to 8GB of RAM. And 256GB storage.

The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, features a 6.71-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 12MP self-cam, up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Expect triple-lens rear cameras with 50MP, 12MP, and 48MP lenses with 4x optical zoom.

Still, there are four points about the Pixel 6 Series, and I’m looking for a clearer answer. These may not be answered until the actual launch or until you actually use the phone, but if you’re lucky, more leaks may seem to fill in the blanks.

Google Pixel 6 Leak — What You Don’t Know Yet

How big is it?

This is a minor point compared to the others on this list, but the size and weight of the Pixel 6 series is still unknown. Pixel 6 Pro (via Digit) readings leaked, but Pixel 6 is not leaked. Also, the reliable leak does not mention the weight of either phone.

(Image credit: Google)

Given the size of the Pixel 6 Pro (163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9mm or 6.4 x 2.9 x 0.35 inches), it sounds a bit taller and thinner than the iPhone 13 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display. .. However, the back of the Pixel 6 Pro has a 11.5mm (0.45 inch) thick camera bump that can be countered. I don’t know how good the Pixel 6 Series is to hold and use until I actually get the device, but at least it sounds like a device that I know is big enough.

What do 90Hz and 120Hz displays do?

Google has already announced that the Pixel 6 will have a 90Hz display and the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 120hz display. These are interesting specs, but they only tell half of the story about how displays work.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Another important detail is how Adaptive Google’s new phone handles these refresh rates. There are two methods you can use. Whether the user toggles the refresh rate low or high, or makes it fully dynamic based on the task.

Full variability is arguably more impressive in practice and can theoretically save more battery life. However, this requires Google to use the LTPO display on the phone. This is an expensive component that has not yet been implemented on the phone.

If Google adopted a fully variable display refresh rate, I imagine it would only happen on the Pixel 6 Pro. This will benefit most from systems with high maximum refresh rates. It’s just an assumption until further leaks occur.

What exactly can a Tensor do for me?

Google has already quite touted its first proprietary chip design, named Tensor. The new chipset will focus on AI and machine learning (ML) with the help of a dedicated tensor processing unit (TPU), but so far only how this will actually appear in Pixel 6 There are only a few examples.

(Image credit: Google)

These include better photography of fast subjects, computational video processing, voice recognition, reactive widgets like the new Live Space widget, live translation and transcription. There is no doubt that the Google Assistant also has some new features.

However, none of these are specific and are very similar to the features already available on both Android and iOS. Hopefully Google will provide some more concrete examples of what Tensors can do. Otherwise, the claim that the Pixel 6 is “the smartest, safest, and personal phone ever” is hollow.

How does face unlock work? Also, is there a fingerprint sensor on the display?

Looking at the Pixel 6 itself, you can see that Google hasn’t brought back the fingerprint scanner mounted on the back. Therefore, it was assumed that Google would use an under-display fingerprint scanner instead. That may be the case, but according to the appearance of the security menu options that appeared as part of a recent leak, there could also be face recognition unlocking.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The important thing is that the Pixel 6 Series has only one front camera, and we know it’s a regular camera. Normally, to enable safe face unlocking, you need something like an IR sensor to ensure that only the actual face opens the phone, not just the photo. So, at first glance, this is a convenient way for Google to speed up unlocking, rather than acting as a primary line of defense, like many existing Android smartphones, with facial recognition as the second option. Looks like it’s offering.

Except for details from Mishaal Rahman on XDA Developers, Google suggests that it’s working on unlocking a safe face using a selfie camera. When he scrutinized the Android 12 code, it seems that Google is trying to make facial recognition the primary unlocking method and have the fingerprint system act as a backup.

It’s a software feature, so it’s hard to know exactly what Google is doing here before the phone goes on sale. But it’s tempting to see if Google can achieve this kind of secure facial recognition. Apple’s Face ID and the big notch needed to make it look awkward when compared.

