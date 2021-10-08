How to change clothes, not statistics





Far Cry 6 does not wear cream linen suits. Image: Ubisoft

Ubisoft cockfighting games, including Far Cry 6 and hundreds of millions of hours of open world shooters, have transmog capabilities. But you may not know that from the beginning. In fact, to get it from some players, it’s very easy to glaze on it.

Transmog is a geary game feature that allows you to change outfits without changing statistics for those unfamiliar with the term. In games like Far Cry 6, which combine stats, perks, and other necessities with specific gear, transmogs are at least very much appreciated, if not required. Assassins Creed Valhalla, owned by Ubisofts, was added four months after its launch, but confused players by requiring a modest amount of in-game currency for each change. (More aggressively, you can pay real money for that in-game currency.) Meanwhile, Destiny 2 added the long-required transmog options earlier this year, but they’re intolerable. It was tied to a moderate grind, essentially limiting the frequency with which players could use it. function.

Both systems are far from perfect, but better than nothing. Cyberpunk 2077, a role-playing game challenged by the infamous tailor, does not have a transmog feature. Formally.

Read more: 6 settings to change in Far Cry 6 before you start

In Far Cry 6, this feature is available from the beginning and there are no gimmicks. You don’t have to grind for resources. You don’t have to pony up your in-game currency. You just … choose what you want to wear and wear it. The only pitfall is that the options for doing so are a bit buried.

First, go to the Arsenal menu. Place the cursor on the gear you want to change and press the triangle button (on PlayStation) to inspect. In the lower left corner you will see a small icon that looks like a barrel roll eyeball.

Arrow screenshot to emphasize: Ubisoft / Kotaku

Click on it. From there, you can show your character other unlocked devices in the same category. that’s it! Welcome to the fashionable world.

This option has been slipped by some players. Again, it makes sense that there are no obvious indicators.I found that I could customize the look and it had no effect [sic] Your statistics and shit are reading a Reddit post, and the author explains about downthreading, hoping they’ll learn about it sooner. Zack Zweizen, owned by Kotakus, has been in the game for over 20 hours, but didn’t know there was an option until I mentioned it on the Slack channel this morning. Oh yeah, don’t feel sick if you miss it.

Well, if I could move that ridiculously stylish Far Cry x Hamilton Field Watch to my IRL wrist …

