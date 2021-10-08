Google Saying Goodbye to Last Click Attribution





Google provides all advertisers with access to AI-driven tools. This tool helps you find out why someone bought something.

teeth? Announced last week, Google has added last-click attribution as the default setting for advertisers to measure campaigns across search, shopping, display, and YouTube ads for all ads that have led someone using machine learning. Replace with a credit-giving data-driven attribution. To buy as well as the final one.

Unlimited: Previously, data-driven attribution was limited to advertisers who reached certain thresholds in Google Ads. According to Google spokeswoman Jackie Bart, there were at least 3,000 ad interactions and 300 conversions within 30 days.

If your advertiser doesn’t want to rely on DDA (it’s easy now, right?), You can turn off DDA and instead rely on five other attribution methods, including last click.

Old Clicks: Last Click Attribution is a very simple way to measure ads, Ana Milicevic, a digital marketing consultant and co-founder of Sparrow Advisors, told Marketing Brew. With Last Click Attribution, the last ad the user clicks will earn full credit for the final purchase. But that’s not really the way most people shop or use the Internet.

Credits cannot be transferred to just one ad, as users may search for Nike sneakers three times before making a purchase, view reviews, and display ads in the meantime.

According to Millisevic, many of the marketing activities that actually moved the needle would be significantly underestimated in the Last Click Attribution scenario. With more information, marketers can optimize media spending for everything that actually drives purchases, whether it’s the last display ad or a promoted search ad.

But, however: In a digital marketing environment full of walled gardens like Google, DDA is another black box to be skeptical, and founder and founder of digital marketing consulting firm The Programmatic Advisory. Wayne Brodwell, CEO, told us.

Smart brands look at revenue numbers and data-driven attribution numbers to see if they correlate. He said they would use Google’s number as a proxy rather than a true source of information. RB

