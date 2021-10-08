Tomorrow’s water selected by the Water Council to demonstrate Proteus technology in the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District





Anaheim, Calif., October 8, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Tomorrow Water, an innovative environmental solution provider with a vision of “a clean and beautiful world beyond waste,” has been named to the Water Council (TWC). Announced. Demonstrate Proteus wastewater treatment technology in TWC’s annual pilot program.

Tomorrow Water provides a sustainable, practical and economical solution while minimizing the impact of wastewater treatment on the global environment. (PRNewsfoto / Tomorrow Water)

Tomorrow’s water selected by the Water Council to demonstrate Proteus treatment technology in its annual pilot program.

The Water Council (TWC) is a Milwaukee-based non-profit organization focused on driving innovation in the fisheries industry. Each year, their pilot program supports field demonstrations of new and innovative water technologies in real-world situations at participating facilities in the Milwaukee area.

After a competitive selection process, Tomorrow Water’s Proteus technology was selected for TWC’s 2021 pilot program because it could benefit the Great Lakes and local wastewater treatment facilities. Proteus technology will be installed on-site for demonstration pilots at the South Shore Water Reclamation Facility in the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD).

Proteus Upflow Media Filter technology increases the resistance of wastewater treatment plants to “peak flow events” caused by storms, and plant performance in the face of aging sewer systems and unstable weather patterns caused by climate change. Designed to protect. Treating 150 million gallons of wastewater on dry days on Jones Island and the South Shore, but treating about 630 million gallons during storms, MMSD’s innovation in flow management during rainy weather It’s a long-term priority. Agencies are also more broadly interested in Proteus as an advanced primary treatment system that may offer cost-effective remodeling opportunities to improve downstream processing capacity through carbon redirection and footprint savings. I am.

Proteus removes suspended solids and digests organic pollutants from wastewater at the same time without using chemicals, so it has a much wider range than purification equipment and settling tanks that have traditionally played the role of primary treatment. Process the flow rate of. Proteus is also much smaller than traditional technologies and offers the potential to reduce the physical footprint of sewage treatment infrastructure. This technology was recently featured by Global Water Intelligence as a “primary treatment pioneer” due to the skillful use of split floor aeration and cross-shaped media to improve the elasticity and flexibility of wastewater treatment plants.

The story continues

The Proteus Pilot Project at MMSD’s South Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant will be operational from October 2021 to March 2022 and will be available for tours.

“Supporting the advancement and demonstration of new water technologies is one of the main objectives of the Water Council,” said Karen Frost, Vice President of Economic Development and Innovation for the Water Council. “The pilot program provides companies like Tomorrow Water with the opportunity to adopt these innovative solutions and pilot in Wisconsin.”

“Thanks to TWC, MMSD and their partners, we are excited about this great opportunity to demonstrate Proteus technology in Wisconsin,” said EF Dongwoo Kim, CEO of Tomorrow Water. “This demonstration pilot will showcase the benefits of Proteus to other municipalities in Wisconsin and elsewhere in the United States that can benefit from chemical-free primary wastewater treatments that are highly resistant to rain flow. Proteus has already been adopted in the real world on a large scale in Seoul, South Korea, with equipment that processes 66 million gallons per day and 190 million gallons per day. This proven We are pleased to introduce the technology to the United States. “

This is Proteus’ second demonstration pilot project at an urban sewage treatment plant after the successful completion of a previous project at the Anthony Lagnone Treatment Plant in Genesee County, Michigan.

About tomorrow’s water

Through innovative technology and thought leadership, Tomorrow Water provides sustainable, practical and economical solutions while minimizing the impact of wastewater treatment on the global environment. Tomorrow Water is committed to building sustainable waste and wastewater management systems, integrating low-energy wastewater treatment, energy production, and other key elements of modern infrastructure whenever possible. .. The company serves local and industrial clients with new processes and solutions for advanced wastewater treatment, sludge minimization, nutrient removal and recovery, land and energy savings, and compliance. increase.

About the water council

The Water Council (TWC) is a global hub dedicated to solving critical water problems by driving innovation in freshwater technology and promoting water management. Built on more than a century of water innovation, TWC has integrated one of the world’s most concentrated and mature water technology clusters from its headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. Recognizing the need for smarter and more efficient water use around the world, TWC manages water as a natural complement to water innovation in efforts to conserve freshwater resources in the Midwest and around the world. Is promoting. Today, the Fisheries Council has established itself as a world leader in the fisheries industry and, as recognized by government agencies, Brookings and Harvard Business School, as one of America’s leading economic development clusters. It has been established.

About Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) is a local government agency that provides water reclamation and flood management services to approximately 1.1 million people in 28 communities in the Greater Milwaukee region. MMSD’s mission is to protect public health and the environment through world-class cost-effective water resources management, leadership and partnerships. MMSD is a nationally recognized leader in wastewater treatment, flood management, and green infrastructure. A record of 98.4% of MMSD since 1994 for capturing and cleaning wastewater from 28 communities in a 423-square-mile area that has won the US Water Award and many other awards. Many metropolitan areas struggle to capture and purify the national goal of 85% of all rain and wastewater flowing into sewers.

Contact Information [email protected]

Cision

To download multimedia, please view the original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tomorrow-water-selected-by-the-water-council-to-demonstrate-its -proteus-technology-at-the-milwaukee -Metropolitan-Sewer-District-301396347.html

Source tomorrow’s water

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/tomorrow-water-selected-water-council-183800892.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos