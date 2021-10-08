Apex dev promises to fix ranked Arenas





The ranked Arenas grinder rejoices. The fix is ​​coming to your beloved combat fortress.

With the introduction of Seer, changes to Worlds Edge, and a new ranked split in the Battle Royale version of Apex Legends, Season 10 also brought a ranked version of Arenas. .. However, the experience of ranked arenas is not as advanced as many have hoped. Respawn had to push the fix just hours after Season 10 was released to address the party issue in the ranked arena. Still, as one Twitter user pointed out, there are many more things that make the system feel uncomfortable.

That’s exactly why the arena rank isn’t worth grinding for everyone. Level 26 beginners also joined my team in this match and were definitely not diamond level players. The arena was ranked as a waste of time. I also cultivated 68 APs over 2 hours to lose 60 in one game. @ RoboB0b_ @Respawn pic.twitter.com/2aAuUJwV5F

— Leo_the_Lion25 (@ LeotheLion25) October 7, 2021

Losing 60 arena points at a time is a big blow. Fortunately, Apex developers and Arenas mastermind Robert West agree. In a Twitter thread in response to arena criticism, West promised players that changes to the ranked arena system would eliminate such massive AP losses more or less in future updates. Did.

We are working to improve the experience of ranked arenas! The pipe has some matchmaking and AP improvements, and of course we’ll keep updating. I know at least one bug, I’m investigating it, and I hope it will be fixed in the near future.With more

— Robert West (@ RoboB0b_) October 8, 2021

These big AP losses are not that big. With that MMR base (matchmaking rating), there are actually only two ways to lose 12 or higher. One is when the AP is raised much higher than the relative MMR. This shouldn’t really happen, and if you find it happening, fix it.

— Robert West (@ RoboB0b_) October 8, 2021

The second is when you lose to a team with a low rating. Thankfully, there are some updates that I think this will be much better. Low-ranked teammates usually mean that the MMR is close to you, but they don’t shatter the AP that much.This should improve after the update

— Robert West (@ RoboB0b_) October 8, 2021

It is important to remember that two systems are used in the ranked arena. MMR is a hidden statistic that determines the arena points a player earns by winning an arena match and how the player performed in a win or loss. The MMR takes into account several things other than a pure win / loss record and adjusts the AP that the player wins or loses accordingly to better match the player’s MMR.

As West said, there shouldn’t be any loss of 60 APs in a ranked arena. He presented some theories about how it happens. For example, a player earned a ton of AP without improving performance, so the MMR did not rise along the actual rank and the system severely punished the loss to bring the player’s AP. Go back towards their MMR. Also, the rating of the opposing team is much lower, which can result in significant loss of AP.

Fortunately, these issues should be few after some updates that West promises to improve both the Arena Point system and the ranked Arena matchmaking system soon. If you love the arena but feel that climbing the arena ranked by the AP system is unreasonably prevented, don’t be afraid to try the mode again.

