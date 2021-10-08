The Delaware Data Innovation Lab is now a division of TechImpact.





Two socially oriented technology organizations are working together to make a greater impact.

The Delaware Data Innovation Lab (DDIL) was officially launched on December 2, 2020 by data science company Compass Red after receiving $ 2 million in funding from the New Castle County CARES Act. DDIL has convened local companies within the data industry to find solutions to problems caused or exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Early projects included an eviction tracker, a FAFSA dashboard, and a wastewater dashboard.

When DDIL was created, DDIL’s two goals were to be a permanent non-profit organization and to be a separate entity from Compass Red. Within the first year, both became a reality as the organization continues to grow as a non-profit organization run by Associate Directors Ryan Harrington and Hactor Maldonado Wraith.

Currently, it is evolving further. DDIL has recently acquired a permanent location on Wilmington Riverfront for its ITWorks training program by merging with Tech Impact, a Philadelphia-based provider of technology training, education and non-profit solutions. This move makes DDI Las a division of Tech Impact.

“We are very pleased to welcome the Delaware Data Innovation Lab to the TechImpact family,” said Patrick Callihan, Executive Director of TechImpact, in a statement. “Our mission and strengths are in good harmony. Tech Impact provides infrastructure and Data Lab is in a position to deliver data, innovation and social impact. Together, we focus on the community. And leverage technology to make a positive impact. “

With DDIL, merging allows teams to focus their energy on data and innovation rather than overhead.

“We always knew that DDIL would evolve into an organization supported by other organizations that would benefit from data collaboration,” said Maldonado-Reis. “By integrating with TechImpact, we can continue to innovate, learn, and influence data-driven conversations over the next few years, leveraging our network and relationships with state agencies, nonprofits, and foundations across the United States. increase.”

Anne Claus, the current managing director of DDIL, will resign from her role and leave the organization. Harrisington, Associate Director of Strategy and Operations, and Maldonado-Reis, Associate Director of R & D and Analytics, will co-lead DDIL and report to Callihan at Tech Impact. DDIL’s Board of Directors will continue to serve as an advisory body.

-30-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/delaware/2021/10/08/merger-data-innovation-lab-tech-impact/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos