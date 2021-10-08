PS5 Boss wants future games to be as popular as music





Yesterday, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said he wanted to make the company’s games one day as prolific as music and movies. He wants to see a world where potentially hundreds of millions of people can enjoy them. It’s the type of future that many game executives talk about, but Sony doesn’t seem to be interested in actually achieving it.

Ryans’ remarks were made in a 20-minute interview with GamesIndustry.biz at GI Live: London, and despite being charged as a fireside chat for the keynote, he actually did a lot to note. Did not say. What do you think he defines the PlayStation? Games, communities, brands. What makes the PS5 so cool? Of course the game. Which is his favorite? Ratchet & Crank: Lift Of course, the PS5 tech showpiece you can get for $ 70 this holiday season.

Instead of commenting on or asking questions about industry issues related to crunch, accessibility, or game storage, the most interesting thing that came out of the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment is the world of games we’re making. It was his desire to see it. PlayStation can be enjoyed by tens of millions, and perhaps hundreds of millions of people.

He continued:

The truly amazing PlayStation, which is currently successful with the current console model, speaks to 10 or 20 million people who can play the game. I was talking about games that stack with music, I was talking about games that stack with movies. Music and movies, they can be enjoyed by an almost unlimited audience.

And I think some of the art our studios make is some of the best entertainment made anywhere in the world. And to gate the audience for the amazing art, great entertainment that our studio is making … for that, gated the audience at 20 or 30 million is annoying to me. I want to see a world where hundreds of millions of people can enjoy those games.

It’s a good feeling, especially as Ryan points out, because it affects developers and players, and their hobbies are open to a much wider audience. It’s potentially really nice and really powerful, Ryan said. But it also seems strangely in conflict with Sony’s current strategy for the PS5.

The company isn’t focused on video game streaming and isn’t making big bets on PS Now as Microsoft is doing with the Game Pass. Many small games and mobile games have not been released. And the company has just begun to bring some of its biggest blockbusters to PC years since it was first launched. It’s not Sony’s fault that the Pandemic caused underproduction and disruption to the global supply chain, but even if you find the PS5 in the store, the Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and Switch Lite.

If anything, Sony is doubling the Prestige blockbuster model and seems to be investing heavily in small slate for big releases. PS4 finished its last generation with Marvels Spider-Man, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part II. Each of these was released with good sales and the praise of general critics. God of War won the Game of the Year at the 2018 Game Awards. Formerly head of Guerrilla Games and maker of Horizon Zero Dawn, Herman Halst has been promoted to head of Sony Worldwide Studios. And now, 2022 is set to bring sequels to many of these games, and other games are coming soon. It may continue to make the PS5 the coolest console on the market, but it doesn’t seem like a recipe to reach those who haven’t boarded yet.

Bloomberg’s focus on Sony’s exclusive blockbuster in April sacrificed niche teams and studios within the PlayStation organization, resulting in higher turnover and fewer player choices. I reported that there was. Instead of investing in a small team to pursue more projects, Sony is reported to have doubled the remakes and sequels of its most successful series. Japan Studio, which was responsible for various fascinating small projects during the PS3 and Vita era, was scaled down and reorganized earlier this year. Also, some independent developers complained that Sony could be more difficult to work with than Microsoft or Nintendo during the summer.

Almost at the same time, Ryan elaborated on the ideology at the heart of the modern PlayStation in an interview with TMTPost. Players only remember the best games, not OK games, he said. If it’s the best game, players may want a sequel and buy a sequel, but no one cares only about a game that’s okay.

However, there are critics of this idea, including previous iterations of the PlayStation.

Currently, we’re focusing on genres, sequels, and specific types of games, Shawn Layden, former CEO of SIE Worldwide Studios, told GamesIndustry.biz in July. My favorites like Parapa and Vib Ribbon don’t seem to have a chance to go on stage. That’s bad for the industry and for the fans. Over time, if you talk like the same people and keep talking the same, the gaming industry will collapse.

Rayden, who suddenly resigned from Sony in 2019, a few months after Ryan took over, has recently criticized a surge in development budgets and instead urged companies to adopt shorter, cheaper games. increase. This sentiment is also receiving a great deal of attention from others in the industry. FanByte Medias Jordan Mallory tweeted in June 2020. In August of this year, indie developers answered the phone with the Shorter Games, Worse Graphics bundle. ..

Video games, and the people who create and play them, have always been on par with their position in the wider culture. Today, games are a $ 180 billion global industry, and only internet sick people are asking if games are still art. Hollywood is desperately robbing as much game IP as possible. But it’s not as ubiquitous as music and television, especially outside of mobile and PC. PS4 exceeded PS3 by an estimated 30 million units. PS5 has the potential to sell an additional 30 million. But it’s still behind the PS2, the best-selling console ever. Notable is the console, which had the most amazing array of games of all lengths and budgets.

In order for us to get more viewers of the game, we have to go where they are, Rayden told GamesIndustry.biz in the summer. We’ve been here for 25 years and they know where we are but haven’t come yet. And there is a reason. You need to discover and investigate the reason.

I’m sure there are many reasons, but I doubt if another Horizon Zero Dawn or God of War will be the answer.

