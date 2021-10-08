TTU Visual & Performing Arts College offers a new certification program for art entrepreneurship | KLBK | KAMC





Lubbock, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University.

Texas Tech University’s JT & Margaret Talkington Visual & Performing Arts College (TCVPA) will offer graduate and undergraduate arts entrepreneurship qualifications this spring.

The certificate consists of three courses: the basics of art entrepreneurship, the marketing method of art entrepreneurship, and the selection of electives. Texas Tech students can apply this certificate to minors. Creative professionals are also encouraged to apply it to the program.

Professor Kim Walker of Texas Tech University’s Faculty of Music said learning entrepreneurship as an artist is very important. Many artists go to college but never learn how to make a living as an artist. The program is designed to help students and professionals not only create art, but also sell it with confidence.

This program aims to move artists away from relying on agents and managers to build their careers. Rather, this certificate puts tools, strategy, and business insights into the hands of those who are ready to use their talents to change the world around them. The course focuses specifically on topics such as creating a brand message. Video Creation; Online Courses and Websites; Attract Clients. Build a team; more.

Last spring, Walker said I taught a basic course as a test run and enrolled students from a variety of backgrounds. Of course, there were theater and music students, but I also worked with business students, designers, and lawyers. Someone in the environmental sciences started a custom cowboy hat shop.

Since Walker arrived at Texas Tech in 2018, she has taken the lead in getting the program off the ground. Her passion for this project comes from her own life experience.

According to Walker, I started my career as a bassoon soloist at the age of 17. Bassoonists were not as sought after as violinists and pianists. So instead of waiting for the bassoon concerto to come every ten years, I found a festival where I could go out and market myself. I didn’t sit down and wait for someone to call.

Walker became the first woman to play the main bassoon in the London Symphony Orchestra. At that time, the symphony orchestra didn’t even have a women’s toilet, so more tenacity was required. From that time on, she launched five successful companies, including CEO Virtuoso.

It is these experiences and the lessons she has learned that drive her passion for teaching, which can be good or bad.

In 2020, Walker focused on the Arts Entrepreneurship Program. When COVID-19 hit, she was creating a course syllabus.

I remember thinking that students really needed this now, “Walker said.

Due to COVID-19 and the unprecedented challenge it created for the artist, this program would not have been able to come at a better time.

When we were blocked, the artists faced what seemed like an impossible task, Walker said. Suddenly they needed production and media skills. They needed to understand how to create an artistic experience with a camera, which is very different from playing live.

Not only did the students in her spring semester class tackle this challenge, but they also suggested some of the most innovative ideas Walker had ever seen.

One such student was Jamison Driskill, a graduate student with a master’s degree in arts management from Texas Tech University’s School of Drama and Dance. Driskill has devised a business plan to set up a nightlife cabaret-style venue in downtown Lubbock.

The discussion in this course was to identify the needs of the community and the current gap, Driskill said. Having a great idea is one thing, but if you already have 12 others running it, you need to consider further.

Driskill already has a Master of Business Administration (MBA), but took a basic course in the hope of learning something new.

This was the most different experience of the MBA program, Driskill said. The focus of the class was on the artist, which responded to our natural proficiency in entrepreneurship. If you think about it, artists make great entrepreneurs because we are already trained to confuse the natural way of doing things. That’s what we do every day.

Another student in Walker’s class, Rafael Powell, is a graduate student and saxophonist with a PhD in music arts.

According to Powell, I always felt that my life was divided into separate parts of these diameters. Classical music was on one side and my jazz gig was on the other. I wanted to combine these ideas.

Powell has created a two-week retreat business plan that brings together musicians of all genres to learn from each other. The goal is to send each musician the first single, or a piece to make a leap forward in their career.

Arts entrepreneurs and advocates throughout the western Texas community expect the program to have a positive impact not only in the region, but beyond.

Gerald Dorter, founder of Lubbock’s Moonlight Musical and director of Texas Tech’s opera theater, recognizes that the certificate has the potential to create new opportunities for students. Dorter is no stranger to the world of art entrepreneurship. He started Moonlight Musicals 15 years ago after his personal interests clashed with real needs in the community.

According to Dorter, he wanted to start an opera house that would serve a wider area of ​​western Texas. But what I found was that people really wanted a musical theater. Therefore, I considered setting up a theater company in Lubbock. Initially, it was just a way for Texas Tech students to gain performance experience during the summer, but it has grown very rapidly from there.

These are just a few examples of how art entrepreneurship is shaped through Texas Tech and South Planes.

Another attraction of the program is the guest lecturer.

Last semester, Naomi Gravel, Executive Director of Metropolitan Opera Development Strategy and Growth, talked to students about her career in arts administration, including roles in organizations such as Carnegie Hall, Disney Theater Group, and Yale School of Drama. bottom.

If you’re an artist, you’re an entrepreneur, Walker said. How else do you think people will stop producing concerts for $ 10 a ticket? The challenge I’m seeing is that so many artists just want to give. This is great, but they can’t do it for a long time because they can’t make a living like that.

At business schools, students are taught how to sell products and create economic exchanges that benefit everyone involved. For Walker and TCVPA, making this training available to student artists is paramount.

According to Walker, the program not only starts a business, but also trains students to become accustomed to business terms and to be confident when asked about pricing. We don’t want graduates to look like deer in the headlights when the topic of finance comes up. We want to be prepared and aware of what they can expect when attending a meeting.

To achieve this, TCVPA has partnered with Texas Tech’s Innovation Hub at Research Park to bring this certificate to life.

Innovation hubs are a natural partner in programs that exist to support entrepreneurs in the western Texas region, who are giving back to the community through mentorship and business impact.

Other collaborators in the program include Hideki Isoda, director of media production at the music school, and Kimberlygram, vice president of innovation and entrepreneurship at the Innovation Hub.

Looking to the future, Walker imagines what students dream of and how those dreams affect the world.

The entrepreneurs and students I worked with really just wanted to help people, Walker said. It’s very exciting. They want to help reduce and solve the problems they see in the world. And I want to do it through art.

For application and registration, please visit the Arts Entrepreneurship Certificate home page or call (806) 742-0700.

