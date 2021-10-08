Marvels Avengers adds paid XP booster to offend players





Marvels Avengers is selling XP booster paid consumables called Heros Catalysts on the Game Marketplace as part of an update to the Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics games released Thursday. This change doesn’t work for Marvel’s Avengers players who say the developers have returned to their pledge to offer paid microtransactions only for cosmetics such as skins and other prosperity.

The latest patch from Marvels Avengers has updated the in-game marketplace to add a consumables category. This category sells two consumables that already exist in the game: Heros Catalysts and Fragment Extractors. Previously, the marketplace only sold cosmetics such as costumes and emotes.

Developers can buy consumables for 100 credits for 1 day, 250 credits for 3 days, and 500 credits for 7 days on a blog announcing market changes. (Square Enix currently sells a pack of 500 credits for $ 4.99, but the highest-priced bundle, $ 99.99, offers 13,000 credits.)

Image: Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix

The purchase of new consumables for the game quickly offended parts of the Marvel’s Avengers player base. They say Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have broken player confidence and broken promises to pay-to-win mechanics by selling consumables. Many have pointed to the recently added game on the Xbox Game Pass as an opportunity to sell consumable XP boosters to new viewers.

Marvel’s Avengers Consumables XP Booster follows changes to experience gains in games rolled out earlier this year by Crystal Dynamics. In March, the developers said they were slowing down the XP gain (and therefore how quickly the player leveled up the Avengers hero) to avoid overwhelming the player.

The problem we saw and heard was to get more skill points sooner than the time to check, apply, and get used to before embarking on the next mission and getting the next few levels. , And Crystal Dynamics said: time.

More important to furious players is that developers and publishers appear to be renewing their promises. Also, the content available for real money at Marvel’s Avengers is an aesthetic only addition, and in August 2020, just before the game went on sale, we promised to keep the game fresh for the next few years.

Polygon is asking publisher Square Enix for comment and will be updated when the company responds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/22716942/marvel-avengers-xp-boosters-consumables

