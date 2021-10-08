How to unlock Chorizo-Far Cry 6 Wiki Guide





Last edited: October 8, 2021 16:24

This page of IGN’s Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about Chorizo, the animal companion of the adorable puppy Amigo unlocked in the Madrugada region of Yarra.

How to get chorizo

After completing the “Meet the Monteros” story mission, Chorizo ​​will be available for the first time. Once you’ve done this, you’ll find a chorizo ​​in the kennel near the construction office. He cannot be added as Amigo right away. You need to complete two side quests to unlock him. One is to put food in the bowl and the other is to give him tips on revealing the treasure. For you.

Everything you need to know about chorizo

Here’s everything you need to know about how to effectively use the cute animal companion, the chorizo.

Chorizo ​​is a stealth Amigo. That is, it tries to avoid direct engagement with the enemy. Unlike Ortho, he supports Amigo, who distracts rather than assassinates. Instead of attacking the enemy, pressing the cross key to the right causes Chorizo ​​to approach the enemy and command him to distract him by how adorable he is. This allows you to participate in stealth machete kills or slip through undetected. For this reason, Chorizo ​​cannot damage enemies. Chorizo ​​has no movement or ability to make it possible. When the chorizo ​​distracts the enemy, he always positions himself so that the enemy does not look straight at you. Therefore, the cover will not be accidentally blown off.

Chorizo ​​can be upgraded with the following Amigo abilities:

Bloodhound-Chorizo ​​tags nearby craft resources. The lock was unlocked after Chorizo ​​distracted 10 enemies. Yes, you can-stroking the chorizo ​​will restore your health. Unlocked after tagging 36 loot containers. KeenSenses-Chorizo ​​occasionally digs resources out of the ground.

