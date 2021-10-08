University of Michigan-Flint plans a new Innovation and Technology Center on its downtown Flint campus.





Flint, Michigan (WJRT)-The University of Michigan-Flint is celebrating its 65th year in the community with expansion.

The university is planning a multi-million dollar center for innovation and technology. The new building is designed to educate, collaborate and inspire 21st century innovators.

The New Innovation and Technology Center is a $ 10 million investment in Flint’s future.

Chris Pearson, Dean of the University of Michigan’s College of Innovation Technology at Flint, said $ 3.8 million was funded by EDA through Care Law funding and support grants.

Additional funding comes from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and other local donors. There doesn’t seem to be much space left to build a new building on the vast downtown Flint campus.

According to Pearson, the grass area just north of the main campus is where the university plans to build a center.

He said it’s next to William S. Whiteville on the other side of the river, as people think it’s a major part of the campus.

The idea for this new space is rooted in collaboration. Students, industry and community are working together.

So we think this is a really very adaptable space and really permeates the community and industry, Pearson said. Make sure it really differs in that it really engages with the community while it’s on the academic campus.

According to Pearson, the main goal is to prepare students for tomorrow’s demanding work.

It creates the creativity and the environment needed for innovation needed to develop the workforce of the future. According to Dean, it will support and build local talent and workforce in demanding areas such as 4.0, cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and mobility.

There are still some steps that must be taken before the construction of a new building begins. However, Pearson said he was cautiously optimistic that the next generation of innovators would use the center by the fall of 2023.

